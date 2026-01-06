From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump is a Traitor! 5th Anniversary of Jan 6th - Protest March Against Authoritarianism
Date:
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Concerned citizens
Location Details:
Meet at 15th Street & L Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
This is a peaceful event
Sacramento, CA 95814
This is a peaceful event
SIDEWALK PROTEST MARCH tRUMP IS A TRAITOR!
Stand in solidarity with D.C.
JANUARY 6, 2026
MEET AT 15th & L @ 11:30 AM SACRAMENTO, CA
Bring TRUMP IS A TRAITOR signs and noise makers
March on sidewalks around the Capitol on with optional march to Tower Bridge and back, or bring a chair and hang out on the lawn. Sign up for details.
Organized by concerned citizens
Stand in solidarity with D.C.
JANUARY 6, 2026
MEET AT 15th & L @ 11:30 AM SACRAMENTO, CA
Bring TRUMP IS A TRAITOR signs and noise makers
March on sidewalks around the Capitol on with optional march to Tower Bridge and back, or bring a chair and hang out on the lawn. Sign up for details.
Organized by concerned citizens
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/cap25/event/880049/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 5, 2026 6:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network