Trump is a Traitor! 5th Anniversary of Jan 6th - Protest March Against Authoritarianism

Date:

Tuesday, January 06, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Concerned citizens

Location Details:

Meet at 15th Street & L Street

Sacramento, CA 95814



This is a peaceful event

SIDEWALK PROTEST MARCH tRUMP IS A TRAITOR!



Stand in solidarity with D.C.



JANUARY 6, 2026



MEET AT 15th & L @ 11:30 AM SACRAMENTO, CA



Bring TRUMP IS A TRAITOR signs and noise makers



March on sidewalks around the Capitol on with optional march to Tower Bridge and back, or bring a chair and hang out on the lawn. Sign up for details.



Organized by concerned citizens