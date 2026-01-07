From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Emergency Mass Call: No Endless Trump War in Venezuela!
Date:
Wednesday, January 07, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
MoveOn, Win Without War, more
Location Details:
Virtual event. Join from anywhere.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/healthcarenotwarfare/event/880579/
Emergency Call to Action: We Want Health Care, NOT Endless Warfare!
Wednesday, January 7 at 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8 PM – 9 PM ET)
We need to act fast to ensure that Trump doesn’t run Venezuela!
Join our emergency organizing call to find ways to mobilize to stop more endless war. Congress can act this week to end Trump’s warmongering in Venezuela—and may vote as early as Thursday.
RSVP now to join thousands of fellow activists and progressive leaders to share our opposition to Trump’s actions and learn about opportunities for timely, meaningful impact. We need fast, visible responses, directed at members of Congress, to prevent Trump from further dangerous military actions against other countries, and to get our focus back on running our own country.
Trump and Republicans are sending the cost of our health care soaring. Prices are going up, and the only ones doing well in this economy are Trump’s billionaire cronies. We won’t let him distract from this affordability crisis and his poor poll numbers with a potentially illegal, dangerous, corrupt war.
Americans don’t want to occupy Venezuela, and even Trump voters thought they were voting for a candidate who wouldn’t start costly, unnecessary, endless wars. That’s why so many Republicans are expressing concerns—and why Congress may take bipartisan action to rein him in.
Join us Wednesday night for an emergency organizing call to action. Learn what immediate actions you can take. Let’s all get together, get the facts about these military actions, and get ready to take sharp, decisive action to rein in Trump before it’s too late.
This event is being hosted by
MoveOn
Working Families Party
Indivisible
Public Citizen
Win Without War
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/healthcarenotwarfa...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 5, 2026 5:02PM
