From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Close Guantánamo Prison NOW! A 24 Year Stain on the U.S.
Date:
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plaza
Civic Center, San Francisco
@Hyde Street
Civic Center, San Francisco
@Hyde Street
January 11th marks 24 years since the shameful opening of Guantánamo Bay Detention Center.
The military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay is a glaring, longstanding stain on the human rights record of the United States. It facilitated horrific torture and other grave human rights violations. Today, it continues to hold 15 Muslim men, six of whom have never been charged with a crime and three of whom have long been cleared for release.
The detention center is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars, costing more than $540 million a year to maintain for just 15 detainees. It has come to symbolize the United States’ brutal use of torture, rendition and indefinite detention without charge or trial – in complete violation of internationally agreed-upon standards of justice and human rights.
Please join in community with the Global Close Guantánamo Vigils happening around the world on this shameful anniversary.
Wear orange, share words, a poem, a song.
Sunday, January 11th at 12pm NOON at United Nations Plaza
The military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay is a glaring, longstanding stain on the human rights record of the United States. It facilitated horrific torture and other grave human rights violations. Today, it continues to hold 15 Muslim men, six of whom have never been charged with a crime and three of whom have long been cleared for release.
The detention center is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars, costing more than $540 million a year to maintain for just 15 detainees. It has come to symbolize the United States’ brutal use of torture, rendition and indefinite detention without charge or trial – in complete violation of internationally agreed-upon standards of justice and human rights.
Please join in community with the Global Close Guantánamo Vigils happening around the world on this shameful anniversary.
Wear orange, share words, a poem, a song.
Sunday, January 11th at 12pm NOON at United Nations Plaza
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 5, 2026 3:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network