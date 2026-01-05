top
San Francisco Anti-War Police State & Prisons

Close Guantánamo Prison NOW! A 24 Year Stain on the U.S.

January 11th 2026 marks the 24th anniversary of Gitmo opening. People wearing orange jumpsuits and black hoods protest the detention center
Date:
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plaza
Civic Center, San Francisco
@Hyde Street
January 11th marks 24 years since the shameful opening of Guantánamo Bay Detention Center.

The military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay is a glaring, longstanding stain on the human rights record of the United States. It facilitated horrific torture and other grave human rights violations. Today, it continues to hold 15 Muslim men, six of whom have never been charged with a crime and three of whom have long been cleared for release.

The detention center is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars, costing more than $540 million a year to maintain for just 15 detainees. It has come to symbolize the United States’ brutal use of torture, rendition and indefinite detention without charge or trial – in complete violation of internationally agreed-upon standards of justice and human rights.

Please join in community with the Global Close Guantánamo Vigils happening around the world on this shameful anniversary.

Wear orange, share words, a poem, a song.
Sunday, January 11th at 12pm NOON at United Nations Plaza
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
