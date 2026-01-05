Close Guantánamo Prison NOW! A 24 Year Stain on the U.S.

Date:

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

50 United Nations Plaza

Civic Center, San Francisco

@Hyde Street

January 11th marks 24 years since the shameful opening of Guantánamo Bay Detention Center.



The military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay is a glaring, longstanding stain on the human rights record of the United States. It facilitated horrific torture and other grave human rights violations. Today, it continues to hold 15 Muslim men, six of whom have never been charged with a crime and three of whom have long been cleared for release.



The detention center is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars, costing more than $540 million a year to maintain for just 15 detainees. It has come to symbolize the United States’ brutal use of torture, rendition and indefinite detention without charge or trial – in complete violation of internationally agreed-upon standards of justice and human rights.



Please join in community with the Global Close Guantánamo Vigils happening around the world on this shameful anniversary.



Wear orange, share words, a poem, a song.

