CalCare Now! Let's Unite to Guarantee Single-Payer Health Care for All Californians
Date:
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
California Nurses Assoc.
Location Details:
Zoom RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FMvZN_dgT8G329Ea1dchtw#/registration
You do not need to be a nurse to join this Zoom. This movement is for EVERYONE to rise up and fight for guaranteed health care for all. Anyone may join in the meeting.
CalCare - Let's Unite to Guarantee Health Care for All Californians!
Organizer: Nurses' Campaign to Win CalCare
Online organizing meeting: Jan 13, 2026 @ 6 PM PT
RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FMvZN_dgT8G329Ea1dchtw#/registration
You do not need to be a nurse to join this meeting. This movement is for EVERYONE to stand up and fight for guaranteed health care for all. Anyone may join in the meeting.
In 2025, Donald Trump and the GOP launched a devastating attack on our already fragile health care system.
As a result, this year:
❌ Tens of millions of people across the United States risk losing their health insurance.
❌ Premiums for Affordable Care Act plans are skyrocketing because Congressional Republicans refused to extend tax credits.
❌ Hundreds of hospitals are at risk of closure, especially in rural communities.
But California can fight back with CalCare!
We’re kicking off 2026 and the new state legislative session with a Statewide Call to announce our plans to reintroduce CalCare legislation and launch our campaign to pass universal, guaranteed health care for every Californian.
The urgency for action has never been greater. As premiums rise, hospitals close, and millions more are directly impacted by the deepening health care crisis, CalCare presents the best opportunity for us to stand up to Trump and tackle the health care crisis in California.
Join our movement of thousands of activists, volunteers, and supporters who are fighting for a single-payer health care system that prioritizes patients over profits.
What is CalCare?
https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/sites/default/files/nnu/documents/0321_CalCare_GeneralPrinciples_Flyer.pdf
California Guaranteed Health Care For All (CalCare) is the solution to our broken health care system. It will guarantee health care as a human right in the state of California by providing comprehensive, high quality health care to all, just like Medicare for All would do nationally.
UNIVERSAL COVERAGE Everybody in, nobody out. Everybody, regardless of race,
sex, gender, country of origin, disability status, immigration status, marital status, age,
and income, gets the care they need regardless of ability to pay.
A SINGLE PUBLIC PROGRAM A single payer, publicly funded through progressive
taxation, to cover all necessary care in California, eliminating billions in bloat and waste
and saving people thousands on their health care costs.
FULLY COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS Includes medical, dental, hearing, vision,
mental health, prescription drugs, long term care, and more. All decisions about care
would be made between you and your doctors and nurses, not insurance companies.
FREEDOM TO CHOOSE YOUR CARE PROVIDER Under CalCare, there would be
no more “in network” or “out of network.” You would have the freedom to choose any
doctor or hospital you’d like.
FREE AT THE POINT OF SERVICE No more copays, premiums, or deductibles.
You arrive at the doctor’s office, show them your CalCare card, and get the care you
need. It’s that simple!
JUST TRANSITION Funding and programs to protect and support any displaced
workers in the insurance industry.
PATIENT CARE BASED ON PATIENT NEED No more financial incentives to avoid
providing necessary care, including “value-based” payment models for providers
For more information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FMvZN_...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 5, 2026 3:33PM
