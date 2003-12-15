Benefit for Refuse Fascism

Date:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

T. M.

Location Details:

Starry Plough 3101 Shattuck, Berkeley

Benefit to support refuse fascism in DC demanding TRUMP MUST GO NOW!



Music, poetry, film Jan 17 4-7 pm



Musicians, poets and others in the arts are having a benefit to support Refuse Fascism who are building forces broadly in Wash DC to demand that the Trump Fascist regime must go now. Also, people’s indictments of this regime’s illegitimacy are currently being posted throughout DC and can be viewed at refusefascism.org. All actions are non violent.



In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America. Trump must go now. Event is at Starry Plough 3101 Shattuck 4-7pm



Suggested donations at door $15-20