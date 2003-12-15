From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Benefit for Refuse Fascism
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
T. M.
Location Details:
Starry Plough 3101 Shattuck, Berkeley
Benefit to support refuse fascism in DC demanding TRUMP MUST GO NOW!
Music, poetry, film Jan 17 4-7 pm
Musicians, poets and others in the arts are having a benefit to support Refuse Fascism who are building forces broadly in Wash DC to demand that the Trump Fascist regime must go now. Also, people’s indictments of this regime’s illegitimacy are currently being posted throughout DC and can be viewed at refusefascism.org. All actions are non violent.
In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America. Trump must go now. Event is at Starry Plough 3101 Shattuck 4-7pm
Suggested donations at door $15-20
For more information: http://refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 5, 2026 11:55AM
