top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Supervisor Gioia seeks public's help for Tibetan and Nepalese families from fire

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Jan 5, 2026 11:00AM
Contra Costa Supervisor Gioia seeks public's financial assistance in helping the American Red Cross with Tibetan and Nepalese families who were burned out of their apartment building on December 20th, 2025, in El Cerrito, CA.
Supervisor Gioia meeting with a Tibetan family who were victims of the fire
original image (2048x1282)
Official Statement from Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia on fire where the Tibetan & Nepalese resided in El Cerrito apartment complex: "Help Displaced Immigrant Families from recent El Cerrito apartment fire."

A recent fire at an El Cerrito apartment building located on the 500 block of Lexington Ave. in El Cerrito displaced about 28 families, the majority of them are immigrants from Tibet and Nepal on December 20th, 2025.

According to the Richmond Firefighters Local 188, just before 930am on Saturday, the Richmond Fire Department assisted the El Cerrito Fire Department at a fire on the third floor of an apartment building on the 500 block of Lexington in El Cerrito.

Richmond's Engine 64 was assigned to search for trapped residents ahead of advancing of hose lines. Firefighters found that occupants had already left the building safely before their arrival.

County Supervisor John Gioia stated he is working to: " Help displaced immigrant families from recent El Cerrito apartment fire. A recent fire at an El Cerrito apartment building displaced about 28 families, the majority of them are immigrants from Tibet and Nepal. "

" We are working with these families to provide resources and support and helping them find housing."

"The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region stepped up immediately to provide shelter and resources to these families and continues to help, along with non-profit Community Health for Asian Americans (CHAA)."

To help these families and others in need, go to http://www.redcross.org, then click on “Give Now”, then “Disaster Relief”.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$95.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code