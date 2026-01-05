From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Supervisor Gioia seeks public's help for Tibetan and Nepalese families from fire
Contra Costa Supervisor Gioia seeks public's financial assistance in helping the American Red Cross with Tibetan and Nepalese families who were burned out of their apartment building on December 20th, 2025, in El Cerrito, CA.
Official Statement from Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia on fire where the Tibetan & Nepalese resided in El Cerrito apartment complex: "Help Displaced Immigrant Families from recent El Cerrito apartment fire."
A recent fire at an El Cerrito apartment building located on the 500 block of Lexington Ave. in El Cerrito displaced about 28 families, the majority of them are immigrants from Tibet and Nepal on December 20th, 2025.
According to the Richmond Firefighters Local 188, just before 930am on Saturday, the Richmond Fire Department assisted the El Cerrito Fire Department at a fire on the third floor of an apartment building on the 500 block of Lexington in El Cerrito.
Richmond's Engine 64 was assigned to search for trapped residents ahead of advancing of hose lines. Firefighters found that occupants had already left the building safely before their arrival.
County Supervisor John Gioia stated he is working to: " Help displaced immigrant families from recent El Cerrito apartment fire. A recent fire at an El Cerrito apartment building displaced about 28 families, the majority of them are immigrants from Tibet and Nepal. "
" We are working with these families to provide resources and support and helping them find housing."
"The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region stepped up immediately to provide shelter and resources to these families and continues to help, along with non-profit Community Health for Asian Americans (CHAA)."
To help these families and others in need, go to http://www.redcross.org, then click on “Give Now”, then “Disaster Relief”.
A recent fire at an El Cerrito apartment building located on the 500 block of Lexington Ave. in El Cerrito displaced about 28 families, the majority of them are immigrants from Tibet and Nepal on December 20th, 2025.
According to the Richmond Firefighters Local 188, just before 930am on Saturday, the Richmond Fire Department assisted the El Cerrito Fire Department at a fire on the third floor of an apartment building on the 500 block of Lexington in El Cerrito.
Richmond's Engine 64 was assigned to search for trapped residents ahead of advancing of hose lines. Firefighters found that occupants had already left the building safely before their arrival.
County Supervisor John Gioia stated he is working to: " Help displaced immigrant families from recent El Cerrito apartment fire. A recent fire at an El Cerrito apartment building displaced about 28 families, the majority of them are immigrants from Tibet and Nepal. "
" We are working with these families to provide resources and support and helping them find housing."
"The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region stepped up immediately to provide shelter and resources to these families and continues to help, along with non-profit Community Health for Asian Americans (CHAA)."
To help these families and others in need, go to http://www.redcross.org, then click on “Give Now”, then “Disaster Relief”.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network