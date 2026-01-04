26th Annual Rosa Parks Day in California

Date:

Monday, February 09, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

910-539-0243

Location Details:

California State Capitol - West Steps

10th & Capitol Mall

Sacramento, California

26th Annual, Rosa Parks Day in California was officially passed by our California State Legislature and signed into law by Secretary of State on Friday, February 4, 2000.



This special official recognition is one the oldest in the United States of America.



The original Legislation - California Rosa Parks Day - honors the birth, lifetime of service and high culture human dignity of our “Patron Saint” of the Montgomery Women’s Political Council.



Freedom is never free and each generation must hold the line while, yearning for a greater measure of freedom.



Monday, February 9, 2026 we continue to honor the legacy of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks and lift up the prism of #Womanity for our world to appreciate and honor Women of Courage today.



ACR 116, Wesson. Rosa Parks Day.



This measure would proclaim Rosa Park's birthday, Friday, February 4, 2000, and the first Monday following February 4 of each subsequent year, as Rosa Parks Day in California.



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks was born on February 4, 1913, in Tuskegee, Alabama, the first child of James and Leona (Edwards) McCauley; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Louise McCauley married Raymond Parks on December 18, 1932; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks was arrested on December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man, and her stand for equal rights became legendary; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks' arrest for refusing to comply with Montgomery' s segregation law was the impetus for a boycott of Montgomery buses, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by approximately 42,000 African Americans for 381 days; and



WHEREAS, On November 13, 1956, the United States Supreme Court ruled that Montgomery's segregation law was unconstitutional, and on December 20, 1956, Montgomery officials were ordered to desegregate buses; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks is honored as the "Mother of the Modern Day Civil Rights Movement," because her refusal to surrender her seat in compliance with Montgomery's segregation law inspired the civil rights movement, which has resulted in the breakdown of numerous legal barriers and the lessening of profound discrimination against African Americans in this country; and



WHEREAS, The courage and conviction of Rosa Parks laid the foundation for equal rights for all Americans and for the Civil Rights Act of 1964; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks was the first woman to join the Montgomery chapter of the NAACP, and was an active volunteer for the Montgomery Voters League; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks co-founded the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development in 1987 with Elaine Easton Steele to motivate and direct youth to achieve their highest potential through the "Pathways to Freedom" program; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks is the recipient of many awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a civilian, and the first International Freedom Conductor Award from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, among many other awards and honors; and



WHEREAS, Rosa Parks has dedicated her life to the cause of human rights and truly embodies the love of humanity and freedom; now, therefore, be it



Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California, the Senate thereof concurring, That the Legislature of the State of California hereby declares her birthday, Friday, February 4, 2000, and the first Monday following February 4 of each subsequent year, as Rosa Parks Day and urges all Californians to pay homage to this great American woman.