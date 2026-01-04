top
Americas San Francisco

Protests Throughout as U.S. Attacks Venezuela to Grab Country's Oil

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
Blatant criminality characterized by NY Times as "some in Washington are concerned."
original image (1691x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Jan. 3) Protests erupted nationwide as the U.S. attacks Venezuela and kidnaps President Maduro and his wife. San Francisco was no exception. As the recent days of rain let up for a grateful pause, activists of all ages from the Answer coalition, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Democratic Socialists of American, Revolutionary International Youth, Refuse Fascism, and just people with home made signs rallied at Powell and Market.

They then marched down Market Street to United Nations Plaza near City Hall and held another rally in front of the Statue of Simon Bolivar, South America's great liberation fighter.

Enormous banners and imaginative signs declaring that "Trump Must Go Now" were numerous, courtesy of "Refuse Fascism."

While the U.S. election of a megalomaniac bandit as President is the result of the uncertainties of its electoral system and the ossification of the Democratic party, its aggression against and subversion of a much weaker country is nothing new. The attack on Venezuela continues a long history of international plunder. Viet Nam, Iraq, Libya, Gaza, Iran, Panama, Grenada, Nicaragua; the list is enormous.

While the U.S. did once act as a haven for Europe's impoverished masses, provided they were white Caucasians, rarely acknowledged is the U.S. history as a nation built on the slaughter of Native peoples and the enslavement of Africans. These two accounts remain overdue.

Trump's open acknowledgment of his criminality is unique. Unlike many politicians who mask their crimes with lofty claims of love of peace, democracy, etc., his racism, corruption, admiration of dictators, contempt for the Constitution and rule of law are openly exposed. Except for his pedophilia. He acts as a role model for humanity's vilest instincts and that seems to inspire his supporters.

While modern U.S. punditry sees the wars in Viet Nam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. as "disasters", The intentions, from Washington's perspective, were partially realized. Those countries were devastated, people in Viet Nam are still dying from agent orange poisoning. Their punishment, win or lose, from refusing to play their U.S.assigned role in the economic world order was indeed severe.

Perhaps the peoples of Central and South America can unite, as did the Vietnamese, to defeat the hegemon.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_002-00325-z8c_7431.jpg
original image (1861x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_003-00325-z8c_7447.jpg
original image (1647x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_004-00325-z8c_7468.jpg
original image (1433x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_005-00325-z8c_7476.jpg
original image (1737x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_006-00325-z8c_7480.jpg
original image (1200x2047)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_007-00325-z8c_7494.jpg
original image (1738x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_008-00325-z8c_7529.jpg
original image (1692x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_009-00325-z8c_7536.jpg
original image (1435x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_010-00325-z8c_7544.jpg
original image (1759x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_011-00325-z8c_7592.jpg
original image (1532x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_012-00325-z8c_7607.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_013-00325-z8c_7623.jpg
original image (1741x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_014-00325-z8c_7628.jpg
original image (1740x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_015-00325-z8c_7666.jpg
original image (1705x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_016-00325-z8c_7673.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_017-00325-z8c_7685.jpg
original image (1710x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_018-00325-z8c_7695.jpg
original image (1200x2096)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_019-00325-z8c_7697.jpg
original image (1649x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 4, 2026 2:19PM
sm_020-00325-z8c_7699.jpg
original image (1678x1200)
