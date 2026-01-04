top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

10th Anniversary Celebration of Salinas/Monterey Homeless Union

National John Steinbeck Center One Main Street Salinas, CA Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union
original image (1280x711)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
NAACP Monterey County Branch
Location Details:
National John Steinbeck Center
One Main Street
Salinas, CA

Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union
🎉🎤 Join Us for a Decade of Advocacy Celebration 🎤🎉

Date: January 17, 2026 @ 8 AM - 5 PM

Location: National John Steinbeck Center, One Main Street, Salinas, CA

Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union

The Salinas Homeless Union is celebrating 10 YEARS of fighting for justice, dignity, housing for all and Impacted Voices at the forefront — and you're invited to the party!

We’re throwing a community celebration like no other: live music, powerful speakers, peer led conversations, delicious food, and a showcase of the art, history, and resilience that make our movement unstoppable. This is a moment to honor our roots, uplift our voices, and build momentum for the next decade of change.

Because the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union was founded on
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2016, with the support and direction of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, the NAACP Monterey County Branch is sponsoring the event.

✨ Everyone is welcome — housed or unhoused, old friends or new faces. Bring your energy, your art, your voice, and your heart. Let's celebrate our victories, honor our leaders, and keep fighting for #HousingNow and #NoMoreDeathOnTheStreets.


💥 CALLING ALL PERFORMERS & CREATORS! 💥

Are you a musician, poet, dancer, or artist who wants to perform on our stage? Want to table, share resources, or bring your crafts and causes to our community? DM us or email your Western Regional Co- Directors of the National Union of the Homeless Wes White 510-274-9275 or Crystal Sanchez 916-495-9026 to get involved — we want YOU to help make this event epic!

#SalinasHomelessUnion
#10YearsStrong
#CommunityPower
For more information: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-s...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 4, 2026 12:50PM
