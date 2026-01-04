From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
10th Anniversary Celebration of Salinas/Monterey Homeless Union
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
NAACP Monterey County Branch
Location Details:
National John Steinbeck Center
One Main Street
Salinas, CA
Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union
One Main Street
Salinas, CA
Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union
🎉🎤 Join Us for a Decade of Advocacy Celebration 🎤🎉
Date: January 17, 2026 @ 8 AM - 5 PM
Location: National John Steinbeck Center, One Main Street, Salinas, CA
Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union
The Salinas Homeless Union is celebrating 10 YEARS of fighting for justice, dignity, housing for all and Impacted Voices at the forefront — and you're invited to the party!
We’re throwing a community celebration like no other: live music, powerful speakers, peer led conversations, delicious food, and a showcase of the art, history, and resilience that make our movement unstoppable. This is a moment to honor our roots, uplift our voices, and build momentum for the next decade of change.
Because the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union was founded on
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2016, with the support and direction of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, the NAACP Monterey County Branch is sponsoring the event.
✨ Everyone is welcome — housed or unhoused, old friends or new faces. Bring your energy, your art, your voice, and your heart. Let's celebrate our victories, honor our leaders, and keep fighting for #HousingNow and #NoMoreDeathOnTheStreets.
💥 CALLING ALL PERFORMERS & CREATORS! 💥
Are you a musician, poet, dancer, or artist who wants to perform on our stage? Want to table, share resources, or bring your crafts and causes to our community? DM us or email your Western Regional Co- Directors of the National Union of the Homeless Wes White 510-274-9275 or Crystal Sanchez 916-495-9026 to get involved — we want YOU to help make this event epic!
#SalinasHomelessUnion
#10YearsStrong
#CommunityPower
Date: January 17, 2026 @ 8 AM - 5 PM
Location: National John Steinbeck Center, One Main Street, Salinas, CA
Donations: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-salinas-homeless-union
The Salinas Homeless Union is celebrating 10 YEARS of fighting for justice, dignity, housing for all and Impacted Voices at the forefront — and you're invited to the party!
We’re throwing a community celebration like no other: live music, powerful speakers, peer led conversations, delicious food, and a showcase of the art, history, and resilience that make our movement unstoppable. This is a moment to honor our roots, uplift our voices, and build momentum for the next decade of change.
Because the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union was founded on
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2016, with the support and direction of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, the NAACP Monterey County Branch is sponsoring the event.
✨ Everyone is welcome — housed or unhoused, old friends or new faces. Bring your energy, your art, your voice, and your heart. Let's celebrate our victories, honor our leaders, and keep fighting for #HousingNow and #NoMoreDeathOnTheStreets.
💥 CALLING ALL PERFORMERS & CREATORS! 💥
Are you a musician, poet, dancer, or artist who wants to perform on our stage? Want to table, share resources, or bring your crafts and causes to our community? DM us or email your Western Regional Co- Directors of the National Union of the Homeless Wes White 510-274-9275 or Crystal Sanchez 916-495-9026 to get involved — we want YOU to help make this event epic!
#SalinasHomelessUnion
#10YearsStrong
#CommunityPower
For more information: https://donorbox.org/10-year-anniversary-s...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 4, 2026 12:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network