Reading Group; Socialism: Utopian and Scientific by F Engels
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
6:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula DSA
Email:
Location Details:
Fireside Books & More, 2421 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
This time it's Engels! Starting off the year with a few historical texts, to inform our approach to praxis for the new year.
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1880/soc-utop/index.htm
Whole pamphlet reading, discussion on January 20th!
All planned reading is available at Fireside Books.
Join virtually: https://meet.google.com/yqs-mvtd-ahn
For more information: https://peninsuladsa.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 4, 2026 9:40AM
