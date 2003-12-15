From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reading Group: "Left Wing" Communism, and Infantile Disorder
Date:
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Time:
6:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula DSA
Email:
Location Details:
Fireside Books & More, 2421 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
Yeah, It's Lenin. "Left-Wing" Communism by V I Lenin, to be exact. https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1920/lwc/
Whole pamphlet reading, discussion on January 6th!
All planned reading is available at Fireside Books.
Join virtually: https://meet.google.com/yqs-mvtd-ahn
Whole pamphlet reading, discussion on January 6th!
All planned reading is available at Fireside Books.
Join virtually: https://meet.google.com/yqs-mvtd-ahn
For more information: https://peninsuladsa.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 4, 2026 9:33AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network