Palestine
Palestine
CHRISTIANS IN PALESTINE : In-Person Dialogue with Mother Agapia

Event flyer.
Date:
Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Email:
Location Details:
Palo Alto First Presbyterian Church
1140 Cowper Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301
CHRISTIANS IN PALESTINE: an In-Person Dialogue with Mother Agapia

Join us to be in community to meet Mother Agapia, to learn and discuss Christianity in Palestine, their history, their challenges living in the Holy Land under a brutal occupation, their relationship with others in the region. Mother Agapia is a trusted expert on the Eastern Orthodox faith and the Christian connection to the Holy Land of Palestine.

Mother Agapia was recently interviewed on the Tucker Carlson show about Christians in Palestine, how the Palestinians (Christians and Muslims) are treated, and her lived experience in the Holy Land.

Palo Alto First Presbyterian Church
1140 Cowper Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Doors open: 6:00pm
Refreshments: 6:30pm
Dialogue: 7:00pm
For more information: https://buytickets.at/arabamericancultural...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 4, 2026 8:43AM
