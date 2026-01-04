CHRISTIANS IN PALESTINE : In-Person Dialogue with Mother Agapia

Date:

Tuesday, February 03, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center

Email:

Location Details:

Palo Alto First Presbyterian Church

1140 Cowper Street

Palo Alto, CA 94301

CHRISTIANS IN PALESTINE: an In-Person Dialogue with Mother Agapia



Join us to be in community to meet Mother Agapia, to learn and discuss Christianity in Palestine, their history, their challenges living in the Holy Land under a brutal occupation, their relationship with others in the region. Mother Agapia is a trusted expert on the Eastern Orthodox faith and the Christian connection to the Holy Land of Palestine.



Mother Agapia was recently interviewed on the Tucker Carlson show about Christians in Palestine, how the Palestinians (Christians and Muslims) are treated, and her lived experience in the Holy Land.



Doors open: 6:00pm

Refreshments: 6:30pm

Dialogue: 7:00pm