The Coup at Home: The Unitary Executive and the Silencing of Dissent by Kevin Pina

American democracy is currently facing a "coup" driven by the convergence of two authoritarian forces: the political "Unitary Executive" and the "Ultimate Media Mogul." On the political front, Steve Bannon’s "Days of Thunder" strategy seeks to "deconstruct the administrative state" by removing the civil servants and regulations that historically check presidential power, effectively crowning the President as an unchecked CEO.