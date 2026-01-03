From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop US Attacks on Venezuela! SF Rally & March Against US Imperialist War on Venezuela
A rally and march was held in San Francisco on January 3, 2026 to protest the Trump attack on Venezuela an kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife
Stop US Attacks On Venezuela! SF Rally & March Against US Imperialist War On Venezuela
In response to the attack on Venezuela by Trump and the US military, hundreds rallied in San Francisco on January 3, 2025 at Powell and Market St. and marched in San Francisco against
the US imperialist attack and seizure of President Maduro and his wife. Speakers talked about the long history of US intervention in Venezuela and the connection with the attacks on US workers.
Additional Media:
The AFL-CIO & Venezuela, A History Of Subversion & Counter-Revolution
https://youtu.be/5TCVxgBFu9k
The Trump Bombing Of Nigeria, Imperialism & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/DTl1apCI_lI
Newly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela
https://jacobin.com/2020/08/venezuela-hugo-chavez-afl-cio-united-states
AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center Funder NED Congratulates María Corina Machado on Receiving the Nobel
Peace Prize - National Endowment For Democracy
https://www.ned.org/ned-congratulates-maria-corina-machado-on-receiving-the-nobel-peace-prize/
US Government Funded American Center for International Labor Solidarity (Solidarity Center)
https://www.influencewatch.org/labor-union/american-center-for-international-labor-solidarity-solidarity-center/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/noTzBXT5Sa8
