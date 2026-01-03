A rally and march was held in San Francisco on January 3, 2026 to protest the Trump attack on Venezuela an kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife

Stop US Attacks On Venezuela! SF Rally & March Against US Imperialist War On VenezuelaIn response to the attack on Venezuela by Trump and the US military, hundreds rallied in San Francisco on January 3, 2025 at Powell and Market St. and marched in San Francisco againstthe US imperialist attack and seizure of President Maduro and his wife. Speakers talked about the long history of US intervention in Venezuela and the connection with the attacks on US workers.Additional Media:The AFL-CIO & Venezuela, A History Of Subversion & Counter-RevolutionThe Trump Bombing Of Nigeria, Imperialism & The Working ClassNewly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in VenezuelaAFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center Funder NED Congratulates María Corina Machado on Receiving the NobelPeace Prize - National Endowment For DemocracyUS Government Funded American Center for International Labor Solidarity (Solidarity Center)Production of Labor Video Project