Reject Alameda Health System Layoffs
Date:
Wednesday, January 07, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Jodi
Location Details:
Highland Hospital, 3rd floor conference room (by cafeteria)
Bay Area: East Bay! Raise your voices and let the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees know that you reject their intended layoffs of 300+ local healthcare workers across 50 departments.
You deserve the right to accessible, quality and timely healthcare provided by local community members vs prioritizing contracted external or overseas workers. Come to the Highland Hospital cafeteria on the 3rd floor, Wednesdays 1/7 and 1/14 to make your demands heard! If providing public comment, please keep speeches to one minute or less.
Supported by local union SEIU 1021
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DS_ThgoAWss/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 3, 2026 4:50PM
