top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/7/2026
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Reject Alameda Health System Layoffs

Board info
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 07, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Jodi
Location Details:
Highland Hospital, 3rd floor conference room (by cafeteria)
Bay Area: East Bay! Raise your voices and let the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees know that you reject their intended layoffs of 300+ local healthcare workers across 50 departments.

You deserve the right to accessible, quality and timely healthcare provided by local community members vs prioritizing contracted external or overseas workers. Come to the Highland Hospital cafeteria on the 3rd floor, Wednesdays 1/7 and 1/14 to make your demands heard! If providing public comment, please keep speeches to one minute or less.

Supported by local union SEIU 1021
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DS_ThgoAWss/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 3, 2026 4:50PM
§Info on layoffs español también
by Jodi
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 4:50PM
sm_anti-layoff_flyers_2.jpg
original image (1999x1545)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DS_ThgoAWss/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code