Emergency Protest: Hands Off Venezuela!
Sunday, January 04, 2026
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
San Jose Against War
Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
EMERGENCY PROTEST: HANDS OFF VENEZUELA!
SUNDAY, JANUARY 4, 3PM
Mexican Heritage Plaza
1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
Stand in solidarity with Venezuela against Trump's airstrikes on Caracas! Not another U.S. war! No blood for oil!
Stand in solidarity with Venezuela against Trump's airstrikes on Caracas! Not another U.S. war! No blood for oil!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sanjoseagainstwar/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 3, 2026 10:32AM
