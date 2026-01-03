Stop the Bombings - NO WAR ON VENEZUELA!

Date:

Saturday, January 03, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Answer Coalition

Location Details:

Meet at Powell and Market, San Francisco

EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION: STOP THE BOMBINGS - NO WAR ON VENEZUELA!



Early this morning, Caracas was bombed following weeks of threats from the Trump administration that a land invasion would begin soon. This could be the start of another war based entirely on lies! Over 70% of Americans oppose war on Venezuela - our public funds should be used to our needs instead!