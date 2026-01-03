From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the Bombings - NO WAR ON VENEZUELA!
Date:
Saturday, January 03, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Answer Coalition
Location Details:
Meet at Powell and Market, San Francisco
EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION: STOP THE BOMBINGS - NO WAR ON VENEZUELA!
Early this morning, Caracas was bombed following weeks of threats from the Trump administration that a land invasion would begin soon. This could be the start of another war based entirely on lies! Over 70% of Americans oppose war on Venezuela - our public funds should be used to our needs instead!
For more information: https://www.answercoalition.org/venezuela?...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 3, 2026 10:18AM
