No War on Venezuela! National Day of Action Saturday, Jan. 3
List of demonstrations
No war on Venezuela! National day of action Saturday, Jan. 3
http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
List of demonstrations
Anchorage, Alaska
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living Memorial
3:00 p.m.
Boston, Massachusetts
Park Street Station
3:00 p.m.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Romare Bearden Park
4:00 p.m.
Eugene, Oregon
Eugene Federal Building (211 E 7th Ave)
2:00 p.m.
Los Angeles, California
Pershing Square
2:00 p.m.
New York City, New York
Times Square
2:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Corner of S Highland & Penn Avenue
3:00 p.m.
Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona State Capitol
4:00 p.m.
San Diego, California
Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Hwy
3:00 p.m.
San Francisco, California
Powell and Market St
1:00 p.m.
San Marcos, Texas
San Marcos Public Library (meeting room A)
2:00 p.m.
Savannah, Georgia
Forsyth Park
1:00 p.m.
Washington, D.C.
White House
1:00 p.m.
For more information: http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
