top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas U.S. Anti-War Drug War

No War on Venezuela! National Day of Action Saturday, Jan. 3

by SIU HIN LEE (ACTIVISTWEB [at] GMAIL.COM)
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 8:18AM
List of demonstrations
List of demonstrations
original image (640x800)
No war on Venezuela! National day of action Saturday, Jan. 3

http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net

List of demonstrations


Anchorage, Alaska
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living Memorial
3:00 p.m.


Boston, Massachusetts
Park Street Station
3:00 p.m.

Charlotte, North Carolina
Romare Bearden Park
4:00 p.m.

Eugene, Oregon
Eugene Federal Building (211 E 7th Ave)
2:00 p.m.

Los Angeles, California
Pershing Square
2:00 p.m.

New York City, New York
Times Square
2:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Corner of S Highland & Penn Avenue
3:00 p.m.

Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona State Capitol
4:00 p.m.

San Diego, California
Waterfront Park – 1600 Pacific Hwy
3:00 p.m.

San Francisco, California
Powell and Market St
1:00 p.m.

San Marcos, Texas
San Marcos Public Library (meeting room A)
2:00 p.m.

Savannah, Georgia
Forsyth Park
1:00 p.m.

Washington, D.C.
White House
1:00 p.m.



For more information: http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
§
by SIU HIN LEE
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 8:18AM
sm_brussles-venez.webp
original image (640x800)
http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
§
by SIU HIN LEE
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 8:18AM
sm_london-venez.webp
original image (640x842)
http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
§
by SIU HIN LEE
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 8:18AM
sm_madrid-venez.webp
original image (640x906)
http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
§
by SIU HIN LEE
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 8:18AM
sm_toul-venez.webp
original image (640x800)
http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
§
by SIU HIN LEE
Sat, Jan 3, 2026 8:18AM
sm_venez-boston.webp
original image (640x800)
http://www.VenezuelaWatch.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code