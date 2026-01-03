From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Takedown Every Saturday!
Date:
Saturday, January 03, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Email:
Location Details:
Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
Enter via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.)
The Tesla showroom is next to Sephora you can't miss it!
Photo: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Follow the Wolves on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social
Follow the Raging Grannies (event co-sponsors) on instagram @raging_grannies
From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants and singing. (we do tend to get a late start, most people arrive around 12:20pm)
Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate they're based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
We pause as always, to perform in front of the crowd between Macy's and Tiffany's.
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.
Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.
Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!
You can wear your favorite wig, hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig). The Raging Grannies are mask activists and always bring extra to share.
For more information: http://www.theWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 3, 2026 4:58AM
