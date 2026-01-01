top
San Francisco Animal Liberation

Pigeon First Aid

885 Market St, San Francisco, CA
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
885 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Pigeon First Aid & Companion Animal Care
Sunday, January 11 | 11am–2pm

📍 Meet at the Powell Street BART Station, San Francisco

Ever wanted to be a hero to pigeons and their animal neighbors—all in one afternoon? Join us for a hands-on day of compassion, learning, and real impact in the heart of SF.

San Francisco’s pigeons often suffer from painful injuries caused by string, hair, and other debris tightly wrapped around their toes. These tiny hazards can lead to serious infections and even amputations. Together, we’ll gently rescue injured pigeons, remove the harmful materials, provide basic first aid, and release them safely back to their flocks.

While we’re out on the streets, we’ll also be sharing food and toys for companion animals belonging to our unhoused neighbors—because care and kindness should extend to all animals, big and small.

✨ No experience necessary! We’ll provide all the training and supplies you’ll need. Just bring:

Compassion
Comfortable shoes
A willingness to help animals who are often overlooked

⏰ Arrive on time! We’ll begin promptly at 11am with a brief but essential safety and training briefing.
📍 Meeting location: Powell Street BART Station
💌 Questions? Contact Carla at carla [at] dxe.io
🎥 Learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E

Come learn a unique skill, meet kindhearted people, and help make San Francisco a safer place for pigeons and companion animals alike.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 1, 2026 1:08PM
