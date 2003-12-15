From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Meetup: Animal Liberation and the End of the Carceral System
Date:
Saturday, January 03, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St. Berkeley, CA
At this meetup, Seeta will introduce some basics of the prison abolition movement and then invite a discussion about resisting the use of the criminal legal system to deter and punish animal abuse. How might we think about animal liberation as integral to a larger world of freedom and thriving?
Seeta Chaganti is a professor in the English department at UC Davis, where she has taught medieval literature since 2001. She is currently writing a book on the long history of the Anglo-American sheriff, from the tenth century to the present. In her community she has advocated for the abolition of police, helping to organize Coffee Not Cops tabling and speaking to medical students about the negative consequences of police in hospitals. For several years Seeta kept a small flock of chickens named Odette, Odile, and Medora, an experience that attuned her to the many harms embedded in animal agriculture practices as well as to the importance of aligning animal liberation with the goal of ending carceral systems.
Fresh coffee, tea, and a delicious plant-based brunch will be provided at the Meetup as well!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, January 3rd 11am-12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be plant-based brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Seeta Chaganti is a professor in the English department at UC Davis, where she has taught medieval literature since 2001. She is currently writing a book on the long history of the Anglo-American sheriff, from the tenth century to the present. In her community she has advocated for the abolition of police, helping to organize Coffee Not Cops tabling and speaking to medical students about the negative consequences of police in hospitals. For several years Seeta kept a small flock of chickens named Odette, Odile, and Medora, an experience that attuned her to the many harms embedded in animal agriculture practices as well as to the importance of aligning animal liberation with the goal of ending carceral systems.
Fresh coffee, tea, and a delicious plant-based brunch will be provided at the Meetup as well!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, January 3rd 11am-12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be plant-based brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DS9Md4PlFeX/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 31, 2025 9:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network