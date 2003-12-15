What's the Deal with Venezuela?

Saturday, January 03, 2026

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Panel Discussion

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

U.S. government officials have already admitted that CIA forces and other

“clandestine” warfare groups have been operating within Venezuela, and the

movement of large naval forces to the area signal an intent to invade.

The “clandestine” acts of war already constitute aggression, illegal under international

law. The blowing up of boats, with the clearly false excuse that they are somehow

running drugs to the USA, is a crime. Further military action will be war crimes.



Our speakers will address the question: Why is the U.S. Government, and particularly

the current Trump regime, attacking Venezuela, and what can we do about it?

Laura Wells – Green Party of California, Task Force on the Americas

Roger Harris – Task Force on the Americas and the Venezuela Solidarity

Network

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.

Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.

An open discussion will follow the presentations.



We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,

the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.