How Long is Long Enough: Screening and Conversation

Date:

Monday, January 19, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Institute of the Arts and Sciences

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

Quntos Wilson and Layla Roberts were sentenced to life without parole in 1995 at the ages of 18 and 19 for a robbery in which no one was physically harmed and a mere $301 was stolen. Now approaching 50, they have each become remarkable artists and mentors behind the prison bars of Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola).



Join us for a screening of How Long is Long Enough: The Excessive Sentencing of Quntos & Layla, a short documentary created by Natalie Decena, Sarina Bozorgnia, Veler Brown, and Aiden Olivier from UC Santa Cruz with support from Michael Ademaro from Georgetown Law School as part of the Making an Exoneree initiative.



In addition to the documentary screening, the event will include a conversation with Quntos Wilson and Layla Roberts, letter-writing, and collaborative art making.



Free