Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans
Date:
Thursday, January 01, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Inspiration Point (Tilden Regional Park), Wildcat Canyon Rd, Orinda, CA 94563
Join Hikers for Palestine on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 11 am for a scenic and restorative walk along the Nimitz Way, starting from Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park. We’ll meet in the Inspiration Point parking area at Wildcat Canyon Road, Orinda, CA 94563 and hike an approximately 4.5‑mile out‑and‑back route along the ridge. The hike will take about 2 to 2.5 hours.
The paved trail is moderately easy, largely exposed with very little shade, and passes through open grasslands with occasional groves of trees. Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times. Along the way, you’ll enjoy spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Reservoir, and the East Bay hills, along with fresh air and good company.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.
Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
We look forward to walking together in solidarity and community.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 28, 2025 11:15PM
