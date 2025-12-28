From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF Rally Protests Power Outage by PG&E & Demand for Public Power After 250,000 Lose Power
A rally was held in San Francisco to protest the failure of PG&E to supply reliable power and the increasing rates on rate payers. A Peace and Freedom party candidate for Governor Ramsey Robinson also spoke about what he would do if elected.
PG&E the privately owned utility in Northern California caused a massive outage of power of 30% of San Francisco when a fire took place at a substation. Over 250,000 residents and many businesses were left without power for many hours and some for days. The first outage took place on December 20 and another outage took place on December 26th putting over 6000 buildings out of power for the second time in the month. There have also been previous fires at the same substation and the company was fined before for failing to do proper maintenance and health and safety protection.
The rally which was sponsored by the Peace & Freedom Party and Party For Socialism and Liberation was held at Powell and Market St on 12/27/25.
Speakers included Gloria LaRiva and Ramsey Robinson who is running for governor in 2026 with the Peace and Freedom Party.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The rally which was sponsored by the Peace & Freedom Party and Party For Socialism and Liberation was held at Powell and Market St on 12/27/25.
Speakers included Gloria LaRiva and Ramsey Robinson who is running for governor in 2026 with the Peace and Freedom Party.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/8t0EJ9W9WkQ
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network