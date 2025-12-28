A rally was held in San Francisco to protest the failure of PG&E to supply reliable power and the increasing rates on rate payers. A Peace and Freedom party candidate for Governor Ramsey Robinson also spoke about what he would do if elected.

PG&E the privately owned utility in Northern California caused a massive outage of power of 30% of San Francisco when a fire took place at a substation. Over 250,000 residents and many businesses were left without power for many hours and some for days. The first outage took place on December 20 and another outage took place on December 26th putting over 6000 buildings out of power for the second time in the month. There have also been previous fires at the same substation and the company was fined before for failing to do proper maintenance and health and safety protection.The rally which was sponsored by the Peace & Freedom Party and Party For Socialism and Liberation was held at Powell and Market St on 12/27/25.Speakers included Gloria LaRiva and Ramsey Robinson who is running for governor in 2026 with the Peace and Freedom Party.Production of Labor Video Project