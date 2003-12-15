Webinar: US aggression towards Venezuela and its repercussions for Latin America

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Panel Discussion

War Industry Resisters Network (WIRN)

The recent U.S. military attacks and threats on Venezuela are just its latest acts of war on its southern neighbor. The Trump regime appears more determined than ever to bring about regime change in this country that has the largest proven reserves of oil in the world. The danger of this U.S aggression is not just to the people of Venezuela, but to the rest of Latin America as well, especially to the targeted nations of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Colombia. The U.S., under the banner of the Monroe Doctrine, considers all of Latin America its sphere of influence and means to reinvigorate its dominance and exploitation of natural resources there. Capturing Venezuela would be a jewel in the imperial crown, but it would also inevitably lead to more and more neo-colonization throughout the hemisphere.



Presenters:



John Perry, based in Nicaragua, is with the Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition and writes for the Grayzone, London Review of Books, FAIR, Covert Action and elsewhere



Roger Harris taught political science at a Historically Black College in Mississippi in the late 1960s and was involved in the civil rights movement and community organizing in East Harlem, New York City. He is a co-founder of the Venezuela Solidarity Network and was an election accompanier for the last presidential election in Venezuela. Roger is on the state central committee of the California Peace and Freedom Party and on the board of the human rights organization, the Task Force on the Americas. He is on the program committee of the Marxist Forum and on the secretariat of the US Peace Council. He is active in the SanctionsKill campaign and the Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition. His political writings may be regularly found at Counterpunch, LA Progressive, Antiwar.com, Venezuelanalysis, and the Orinoco Tribune.

