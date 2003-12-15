top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: "International Law and The Israel Exception"

Date:
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-January2026

Israel is a signatory to cornerstone international treaties — from the UN Charter and Fourth Geneva Convention to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Genocide Convention. Yet UN bodies have cited it for breaches ranging from unlawful annexations to settlement expansion and civilian displacement. Over 30 Security Council resolutions, 700+ General Assembly measures, and multiple ICJ opinions have gone unenforced. This panel of experts on international law, human rights, and U.S. diplomacy will consider how national, cultural, and geopolitical alliances, along with the veto power the U.S. wields in the UN, have supported Israel's long-term violations of international law and its impact on the global order.

Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:

- William A. Schabas - Professor, Middlesex University; former Chairman, UN Commission of Inquiry
- Michael Lynk - Associate Professor of Law at Western University, former UNHCR Special Rapporteur for Palestinian territories
- Josh Paul - Co-founder, A New Policy; former Director, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at Department of State

Our moderator will be Lara Friedman: President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, and former U.S. Foreign Service officer.

Watch the trailer at https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-January2026Trailer
For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 27, 2025 3:01PM
