From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
11th Annual New Years Day Polar Plunge & World Naked Bike Ride-San Francisco Beach Party
Date:
Thursday, January 01, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
WNBR-SF
Location Details:
Ocean Beach, Taraval Street and Ocean Beach Crossing, San Francisco
It's the 11th Annual New Years Day Polar Plunge and World Naked Bike Ride-San Francisco, Plunge & Beach Party.
Since 2011, the Riptide Bar on Taraval sponsored Polar Plunge that has drawn 400 or more people every year. It stands to reason several hundred will show up to plunge, whether or not the sponsors are there to host it. So let's do this. On New Years Day, starting at 10:30 am, begin gathering at the intersection of Taraval and the Great Highway. Beginning and ending at Taraval has worked out well and gives us two laps on the Great Highway, so this is where we will continue to meet for the New Years Day Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. If it isn't raining, then we'll ride down to the Lincoln end of the Great Highway up to the Cliff House, turn around and head to Sloat by the zoo and back to Taraval. Then we will go down onto Ocean Beach to participate in the Polar Plunge. If the weather is good, we'll stay around afterwards for our Annual WNBR-SF New Years Day Beach Party. If it is raining; we'll plunge and we're done. In past years, many of us have headed up Taraval to some warm libations at the Riptide. It's a great place to meet new friends and introduce fellow plungers to the upcoming World Naked Bike Ride season. As always, nudity is optional; ride as bare as you dare.
It's Bring Your Own Feast if you plan on hanging out after the Polar Plunge. In past years, there has been a taco truck near the start. Most people bring a sandwich and some beverages. Bring some extra snacks to share. See you out there New Years Day!!!
Since 2011, the Riptide Bar on Taraval sponsored Polar Plunge that has drawn 400 or more people every year. It stands to reason several hundred will show up to plunge, whether or not the sponsors are there to host it. So let's do this. On New Years Day, starting at 10:30 am, begin gathering at the intersection of Taraval and the Great Highway. Beginning and ending at Taraval has worked out well and gives us two laps on the Great Highway, so this is where we will continue to meet for the New Years Day Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. If it isn't raining, then we'll ride down to the Lincoln end of the Great Highway up to the Cliff House, turn around and head to Sloat by the zoo and back to Taraval. Then we will go down onto Ocean Beach to participate in the Polar Plunge. If the weather is good, we'll stay around afterwards for our Annual WNBR-SF New Years Day Beach Party. If it is raining; we'll plunge and we're done. In past years, many of us have headed up Taraval to some warm libations at the Riptide. It's a great place to meet new friends and introduce fellow plungers to the upcoming World Naked Bike Ride season. As always, nudity is optional; ride as bare as you dare.
It's Bring Your Own Feast if you plan on hanging out after the Polar Plunge. In past years, there has been a taco truck near the start. Most people bring a sandwich and some beverages. Bring some extra snacks to share. See you out there New Years Day!!!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1346251973...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 26, 2025 6:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network