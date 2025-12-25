Sacramento 175 - Sacramento River District Kwanzaa Celebration by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Sacramento River District and Old Sacramento poised to embrace “Matunda Ya Kwanza” in a good way as we open the archives and libraries to ferret out “First Fruits of the Harvest.”

Kwanza is ancient as the Garden of Eden and much earlier by Ancient Pan African traditions.



When the authentic beginning is know, the ending will not trouble you much.



September 9, 1850 our California State of California became the 31st State of the Union.



Early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry, both enslaved and free, were well established throughout California during the transition from Mexican rule to US rule and participated on leadership roles on both sides of the Mexican / American War.



Here along the today’s American River the story remains an "open secret" by design and soon the authentic story of our Bear Flag Revolt apart of the standards and practice of California Edication.



Entire historic towns and settlements throughout California, including those along today's American River Parkway demonstrated "Matunda Ya Kwanza" yet erased for sport today.



Many early California Pioneers were "free" to express ancient agricultural traditions from throughout the Pan African Diaspora, soon again “California Grown” specialty crops come back to life for essential positive health outcomes.



1,918 USCT enlistees from the State of California fought, bleed and died to preserve the Union and end chattel slavery throughout America at the 1865 close of the US Civil War, we will one day officially celebrate aligned with our Title 5 US Federal Holiday of Junteenth and honor our California Black Veterans.



100 years later after the Los Angeles Watts Rebellion of 1965, our "California Grown" Pan African Global Holiday Kwanzaa was born during the US Civil Rights Movement a positive expression from another bloody and costly uprising.



The earliest recorded "First Fruits of the Harvest" in history were recorded along Nile Valley Civilizations long ago and the agriculture bounty from throughout the African continent was synthesized by Dr. Maulana Karenga and introduced in 1966, as the Nguzo Saba.



Our California Black Agriculture Working Group, building on the legacy of Blacks in Agriculture when Black History Month officially established in 1976, as the movie Roots began the quest to reconnect back to Africa. Paula and Walker Munson were community educators where I first heard the notion of Kwanzaa in a church community garden, in the “Gardens” of Sacramento.



Kwanzaa remains a blessing to behold best viewed in our Sacramento River District at the confluence of the Sacramento River and American River, Habari Gani?