27th Annual, California 175 - California State Capitol Kwanzaa

Date:

Monday, December 29, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

California State Capitol

10th & Capitol Mall

Downtown Sacramento

California 175 - "Matunda Ya Kwanza" opens the way towards a new beginning.



When the authentic beginning is know, the ending will not trouble you much.

September 9, 1850 our California State of California became the 31st State of the Union.



Early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry, both enslaved and free, were well established throughout California during the transition from Mexican rule to US rule, here along the American River the story remains an "open secret" by design.



Entire historic towns and settlements throughout California, including those along today's American River Parkway demonstrated "Matunda Ya Kwanza" as many were "free" to express ancient agricultural traditions from the Pan African Diaspora, soon again come back to life.



1,918 USCT enlistees from the State of California fought, bleed and died to preserve the Union and end chattel slavery throughout America at the 1865 close of the US Civil War, we will one day officially celebrate aligned with our Title 5 US Federal Holiday of Junteenth..



100 years later during the Los Angeles Watts Rebellion in 1965, our "California Grown" Pan African Global Holiday Kwanzaa was born during the US Civil Rights Movement expressed in the bloody and costly uprising in South California.



The earliest recorded "First Fruits of the Harvest" was recorded by Nile Valley Civilization long ago and the agriculture bounty from throughout the African continent was synthesized by Dr. Maulana Karenga and introduced in 1966,



Our California Black Agriculture Working Group, building on the legacy of Blacks in Agriculture when Black History Month officially established in 1976, as Roots began the quest to reconnect back to Africa... Kwanzaa remains a blessing to behold best view in Sacramento River District at the confluence of the Sacramento River and American River, Habari Gani?



