Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Hind Under Siege"
Date:
Saturday, December 27, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HfI5L-aZSIuqsoUzFAJk3w#/registration
We will be re-screening the film "Hind Under Siege," the story of Hind Rajab, the little girl that was murdered by the Israeli army in Gaza.
After the film, please stay on to virtually meet Elina Askar, the young actress who played the role of Hind Rajab. She will take questions from the audience along with the film's director, writer and general manager.
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Tell Congress to Recognize the Genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza
https://punishgenocide.org
2) Tell Congress: Support the Block the Bombs Act
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/block-the-bombs-act
3) Sign petition: Killer Cargo Out of OAK Now!
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oakland-stands-against-genocide-no-killer-cargo-out-of-oak-now-3
4) Tell Google to stop posting Israeli propaganda lies
https://bad-ads.replit.app/
5) Sign petition to Boycott Reebok
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/boycott-reebok
6) Sign letter to free Leqaa Kordia
https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/180607/action/1
7) Sign AIPAC Out petition
https://aipacoutofuspolitics.com/#sign-the-petition
8) Send a letter to Magnum to free Ben & Jerry's
https://freebenandjerrys.com/sign-the-letter/
9) Email Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/free-palestinian-political-prisoners
10) Sign petition: AMA: Demand the Release of Dr. Abu Safiya
https://www.codepink.org/ama
11) Tell SJSU to Reinstate Dr. Sang Hea Kil
https://win.newmode.net/caircalifornia/reinstate-drsangheakil
12) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.Res. 876, the Genocide Resolution
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Cosponsor H.R. 3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & advance a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for mobile homes entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Friday 7am-12pm PST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
White House Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR OTHER ACTIONS:
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
Don't Buy Into Occupation
https://dontbuyintooccupation.org/reports/dont-buy-into-occupation-report-2024/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2025...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 25, 2025 1:58PM
