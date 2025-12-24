top
San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Corrupt Corporate City Officials Privatizing GG Botanical Gardens For Disney Aesthetic

by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
The corrupt CEO of Golden Gate Park Stephanie Linder without public comment or debate has wrecked the Botanical gardens for a Disney style light show for people who can pay $28 to $48 a ticket. They have blighted the park for more privatization and their commercialization of Golden Gate Park shutting off more and more of the park for months for concerts that cost hundreds of dollars for tickets.

Billionaire SF Mayor Daniel Lurie has also given away Kezar stadium to his cronies and financial supporters as the park is sold off to the highest bidder.
Golden Gate Fake Trees Put Up For The Light Show
original image (4032x3024)
Without letting the people of San Francisco know about their plans, the CEO of San Francisco Golden Gate Parks Stephanie Linder. She previously worked at the private corrupt non-profit San Francisco Parks Alliance as Director of Philanthropy San Francisco Parks Alliance. Millions went missing which the director Phil Ginsburg covered up. This corruption and illegal financial shenanigans went on for years. The Lurie controlled board of Supervisors has supported this privatization of public resources and refuse to protect public spaces since they are funded by the billionaires who pay their campaign budgets.

The District Attorney Brook Jenkins and the City Attorney also have refused to prosecute these crooks to get the money back and hold them accountable.

Now Linder along with her cohort Sarah Marsh who is chief experience officer for the gardens have wrecked the garden for several months in their latest profiteering scheme. While they can't hire gardeners or pay union wages and benefits to the workers at the Botanical Gardens, they have millions of dollars for more high paid executives that are working to have more events to commodify the park for more profits.

Sarah PR talks about her great business instincts.

For two decades, Sarah has helped visionary brands to incubate and implement experiences that have become new business paradigms, engaging people in innovative ways while delivering real economic value. In 2025, she joined the Gardens of Golden Gate Park as Chief Experience Officer and guides multi-disciplinary teams to cultivate and use an ecosystem of content, data, programs, and experiences to bring people together from all walks of life through the shared value of the natural world.

Sarah is focused on maximizing consumer relationships to deliver deeper engagement, meaningful recognition, and specific insights that help power the next stage of growth. As a strategic and operating business leader, she devised and launched the first domestic revenue-managed airline loyalty program at Virgin America, launched a loyalty program for kids across a network of more than 20 international locations with KidZania, and led the scale up of omnichannel experiences for a Top 3 global apparel retailer. Through loyalty programs and increasingly through programmatic experiences, Sarah builds systems and teams that translate consumer affinities and valuable brand equity into new revenue streams.

Their PR for the "Lightscape" says nothing about how this spectacle is defoiling the park for the public during the day and also preventing residents from visiting in the evening and those who can't afford $28 for a ticket. They have sold more than 100,000 tickets and collected more than $3 million with more coming. Getting the information on this profiteering has been made very difficult by the privatizers who are running this operations. PG&E is "The lead sponsor for Lightscape" operation but can't seem to keep the lights on for the hundreds of thousands of residents.

Here is their PR

Opening Winter 2025, Lightscape brings to life an otherworldly journey after-dark in San Francisco Botanical Garden, highlighting the beauty of plants and nature with color, lighting, art and music. Lightscape will transform the 55-acre Botanical Garden from November 21, 2025 through January 4, 2026.

The enchanting illuminated light trail will span one mile and feature show-stopping displays from international artists plus water features and dazzling sculptures that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.

“We are excited to bring this world-renowned show to shine a new light on our beloved Botanical Garden," said Gardens of Golden Gate Park CEO, Stephanie Linder "Visitors to the Garden will thoroughly enjoy this immersive experience, unlike anything San Francisco venues have offered before. Following sold-out shows in cities around the world, we look forward to transforming the Garden into an enchanting, festive, after-dark spectacle where family and friends celebrate and make memories. We are thrilled to launch and welcome locals and visitors to experience the wonder of Lightscape.”

Since 2012, Lightscape has partnered with some of the world’s leading botanical gardens in the UK, Europe, US, and Australia as well as UNESCO World Heritage Sites to deliver large-scale, high-quality events to more than 12 million people. Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest cities for more than a decade including sold-out runs in London, Chicago, Melbourne, and New York. This year, Lightscape plans to equally establish itself as a celebrated holiday tradition in San Francisco. Set along a beautifully illuminated walking trail custom-designed for San Francisco, Lightscape ticketholders will walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, lantern trees and artistic installations, while savoring delicious treats and drinking hot chocolate and other seasonal beverages along the trail.

This one-of-a-kind, immersive experience at the Botanical Garden will guide visitors through a festive world of wonder with more than one million twinkling lights in various attractions from the Cathedral of Light to the Singing Tree and the Meadow of Light. San Francisco Botanical
Garden is producing Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the world, including the U.K. and Australia. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative.

“We are thrilled to work with the team at the Gardens of Golden Gate Park to bring this magical holiday event to San Francisco. This is exactly what our city and what our world needs right now—opportunities to come together to celebrate the season in this beautiful garden,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. “I’m excited for visitors to enjoy the Botanical Garden after hours at night!”

Lightscape at the San Francisco Botanical Garden opens to the public on Friday, November 21 for a 33-night run through Sunday, January 4, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., including Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Year’s Day with closure dates on November 24, 25, 27, December 1-3, 8-10, 15, 16, 24. Tickets start at $32 for adults, $20 for children ages 5-17, and free for ages 4 and under. Prices vary by date. Discounted tickets are also available for Gardens of Golden Gate Park Members. Entry times are every 15 minutes

Stephanie Linder is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gardens of Golden Gate Park, a public-private partnership managing the San Francisco Botanical Garden, Conservatory of Flowers, and Japanese Tea Garden, a role she started in July 2022 after serving as Executive Director of the SF Botanical Garden since 2018. With extensive experience in non-profits and conservation, she leads efforts for these key city gardens, focusing on visitor experience, fundraising, and strategic growth, including major events like "Lightscape”.
§Giant Plastic Flowers In Defoiling The Park For The Nightly Paying Guests
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
Fake Flowers Are Planted All Over The Botanical Gardens
original image (4032x3024)
The CEO Stephanie Linder and her crony Sarah Marsh with the support of corrupt Golden Gate Park Director Phil Ginsburg have turned the Botanical Garden into a clutter of plastic crap and lights for a Disney style light show in the evening. Visitors from around the world are wondering why San Francisco has wrecked it's premier botanical garden for a side show but it's all in the millions they are getting that are driving this scheme.
§The Fake Globe In The Japanese Garden
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_fake_globe_in_japan_gardens.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Visitors are shocked that what should be a serene scene in the Japanese garden is blighted with a globe the light show in the evening.
§The Globe In The Evening For The Paying Guests
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gatemoon_in_garden.jpg
original image (604x341)
Here is the light show in the evening in the Japanese tea garden in the
§Closed To Public Use By The Privatizers
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_closed_to_public_for_private_event.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
More any more of the Botanical Gardens have been closed off to the public for private parties for the billionaires who control San Francisco. Their San Francisco Parks and Recreation Commissioners represent the wealthy and want to park for their private parties and to rent out for more events to for more commercial events. They also helped cover up the systemic corruption going on under the director Phil Ginsburg who is still running the park. They have placed CEO Stephanie Linder who is unaccountable to the public. The privatization of public parks and resources has been going on for decades and is escalating under Mayor Daniel Lurie
§More Sale Sheds For Drinks In The Evening Disney Show
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_sales_shed.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
More and more of the gardens have been turned over to sheds, generators and other clutter to serve the Disney light show in the park. The Garden has become a plaything for the billionaires who. really run SF and the public be damned.
§Lightscape & Not Plants Are The Focus For The Botanical Gardens
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_lite_gate_sign.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Instead of focusing on the plants and trees the corrupt executives of the Botanical Gardens are more concerned about selling the light show.
§Corruption Of Park Alliance Continues Under Lurie
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
golden_gate_park_alliance.jpeg
The corrupt Park Alliance which misappropriated millions of dollars under former Mayors has not been held accountable by the present Mayor and Board of Supervisors and the privatization and contracting out along with the corruption continues under SF Mayor Daniel Lurie.
§Fake Insects In The Ponds For The Light Show
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
Fake Insects In The Pond For Disney Light Show
original image (4032x3024)
Fake insects are spread out around the park further distracting the park for the guests during the day. It is a spectacle of clutter and plastic for the light show in the evening.
§Lighting Up The Trees For Profiteering
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_lit_tree.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the electric trees to in the light show in the evening.
§Getting Drinks In The Evening
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_sales_drink_party.jpg
original image (3748x3024)
More $19 drinks in the evening for those who can afford a $28 ticket. Residents are not allowed in despite the promise of the SF Supervisors to make the park free for residents.
§High Priced Tickets Not For Working People & The Poor
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_tickets_nights.jpg
original image (1762x976)
The privatized park is now excluding the working people of San Francisco from events who can't pay the high prices in the public park. More and more space in the park has been turned over to private events for the billionaires.
§LightScape Is What The Botanical Gardens Is All About Under Privatizers
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_pr_light_show.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The San Francisco Parks and Rec Commissioners and their president Kat Anderson have abandoned the focus of the park on the enjoyment of the residents and visitors and turned it over to hustlers and profiteers who are more interested in light displays and massive concerts that the serenity of the park. They have also covered up and continue to cover up the corruption and malfeasance.
§Blocked Off Park Spaces For Lights Around The Trees
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_lights_around_tree.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Wide Swaths of the park are now blocked off to the public for lights and other paraphernalia for the evening light show. It has become not a Botanical Garden but a space for a light show for those who can afford it.
§The Fake Flowers Lit Up In The Evening
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_fake_flowers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The numerous fake flowers throughout the park look nice in the evening but they have wrecked the park in the day for the public and the residents who live in San Francisco
§More Electrial Light Clutter Throughout The Park
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_golden_gate_light_clutter_in_park.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Instead of being a peaceful and quiet walk through the gardens you are faced with electrical clutter and lights throughout the walkways. Apparently for the Mayor, the Supervisors and the highly paid executives of the park thinks this is what the public and residents are willing to put up with to make more money for more executives and CEOs.
§No More Open Spaces In The Privatized Botanical Gardens
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
sm_img_3619_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There are no more open spaces in the privatized Botanical Gardens. It is now fenced off for the gaudy Disney style light show in the evening. This theft of the people's public spaces is becoming more and more grotesque and these billionaires destroy everything good about San Francisco.
§CEO Stephanie Linder In Charge Of the Light Show & Cover-up Of Parks Alliance Corruption
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
golden_gate_bontanical_gardens_ceo_stephanie_linder_.jpeg
The highly paid Stephanie Linder was part of the cover-up of the corruption of the Parks Alliance and now is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gardens of Golden Gate Park, a public-private partnership managing the San Francisco Botanical Garden, Conservatory of Flowers, and Japanese Tea Garden, a role she started in July 2022 after serving as Executive Director of the SF Botanical Garden since 2018.
§Chief "Experience Officer" Sarah Marsh Pushing More "Revenue Streams"
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
Marsh Is Pushing More Revenue Streams For The Park With Disney Light Shows
Helping to privatize the park with a light show is Chief Experience CEO for the light show Sarah Marsh.
As a strategic and operating business leader, she devised and launched the first domestic revenue-managed airline loyalty program at Virgin America, launched a loyalty program for kids across a network of more than 20 international locations with KidZania, and led the scale up of omnichannel experiences for a Top 3 global apparel retailer. Through loyalty programs and increasingly through programmatic experiences, Sarah builds systems and teams that translate consumer affinities and valuable brand equity into new revenue streams.
§Corrupt Phil Ginsburg Still In Charge Under SF Mayor Daniel Lurie
by Stop Privatizing The GG Botanical Gardens
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 7:57PM
ginsberg__phil.jpg
Mayor Daniel Lurie continues to keep Parks Director Phil Ginsburg in charge although he was involved in a massive cover-up of the theft of millions of dollars by the Park Alliance which collected money for community projects and then misappropriated the funds. It also received City Funds. The District Attorney Brooks Jenkins and the City Attorney David Chiu have helped cover-up the corruption and crimes and the looting of San Francisco and refuse to sue or prosecute the crooks.
Light pollution
Commenter
Wed, Dec 24, 2025 11:02PM
