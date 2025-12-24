ZoomJoin CODEPINK, Watermelon Pictures, and Palestinian Youth Movement to talk about cultural production and how it pertains to the Palestine solidarity movement! This webinar will highlight the importance of Palestinian cultural production in the fight against imperialist and Zionist propaganda.In hearing about CODEPINK's activism and Watermelon Pictures' cultural work, you will learn how you can incorporate the fight for Palestinian liberation into our cultural spaces. Filmmaker Cherien Dabis will give a short introduction and discuss her new film, All That’s Left of You.