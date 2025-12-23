From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The horror of homeless deaths in 2025
Tombstones of the homeless deaths during 2019, in San Jose.
The horror of homeless deaths in 2025
Homeless memorials are taking place recently all across the nation
By Lynda Carson - December 23, 2025
Homeless memorials are taking place recently all across the nation to honor the poor homeless people who died on the streets, while freezing winter storms blanket the country with ice, hail, sleet, and snow, as the fascist Trump and HUD Secretary Scott Turner threaten millions with homelessness.
The convicted felon Trump administration and Trump’s myrmidon HUD Secretary Scott Turner sabotaged HUD, and have been scheming to dump millions of very low-income families with children from their subsidized housing, including the chronically ill, seniors, veterans, cancer patients, and migrants legally residing in public housing. That’s in addition to those with disabilities, and many others from their HUD subsidized housing units onto the cold hearted streets of America.
HUD funding cuts being proposed by the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, that seem reasonable and acceptable to his myrmidon HUD Secretary Scott Turner, are placing millions of HUD’s subsidized low-income housing tenants at risk of losing their housing, and becoming homeless.
For more information about HUD Secretary Scott Turner’s catastrophic despicable activities, please feel free to click here. HUD Secretary Scott Turner, a so-called Christian Minister, has betrayed veterans, the poor, elderly, sick and those with disabilities, by placing them at risk of homelessness, and being unhoused.
For all too many, homelessness and being unhoused has become a death sentence, and memorials across the nation pay honor to those who have died out on the cold hearted streets of America.
Meanwhile, there seems to be plenty of money in the federal government to blow up and kill many people in boats without showing proof of any illegal behavior, hijacking oil tankers in an act of piracy, placing the National Guard on the streets of cities under false pretenses to terrorize the population, and to have brutal ICE agents arresting and kidnapping migrants, as well as U.S. citizens before placing them jail.
Just a few headlines further below may help to shed a little light on what is happening to our poor brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers who have been dying on the cold hearted streets of America during 2025, due to high rents, and a lack of affordable, and low-income housing.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
- Star Tribune, Homeless Memorial March carries on in snow as anxiety grows over potential funding cuts.
- Lookout Santa Cruz, Community gathers to mourn loss of 37 unhoused residents at annual homelessness memorial.
- Signal Cleveland, ‘Winter does not arrive gently’: Remembering Cleveland’s homeless residents who died this year.
- WOWT, Omaha memorials honor 117 homeless individuals who died this year.
- Northern News Now, CHUM holds annual Homeless Memorial Vigil in Duluth.
- Oregon Public Broadcasting - OPB, Clark County homeless persons memorial recognizes 44 people who died in 2025.
- KGUN 9, Honoring lives lost on the streets: National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.
- The Santa Barbara Independent, Longest Night Memorial Remembers 69 Homeless Deaths in Santa Barbara County.
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation, TONIGHT: Candlelight Vigil to Mark National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day.
- Concord Monitor. ‘May she finally be at peace’: Concord remembers 19 at homeless memorial vigil.
- NBC Los Angeles, Homeless persons' interreligous memorial held in downtown LA.
- Florida Today, No one should die forgotten. 80 Brevard homeless deaths prove we must act.
- Madison365, Sunday’s Longest Night Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service will remember those who died homeless in 2025.
- Santa Fe New Mexican, Remembering with love: Memorial recognizes dozens of homeless people who died in Santa Fe in 2025.
- WOWT, Omaha memorials honor 117 homeless individuals who died this year.
- Oregon Public Broadcasting - OPB, Eugene will hold vigil Sunday for Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
- KWTX, Memorial vigil honors 11 homeless lives lost in McLennan County.
- WMTV 15 NEWS, Madison nonprofit hosts memorial service for people experiencing homelessness who died.
- WIFR, Advocates hold memorial service for homeless around Rockford region who died in 2025.
- WHO13.com, Crowd gathered at Iowa Capitol steps for 2025 Iowa Homeless Memorial.
- KJCT, The 29th annual Homeless Memorial Service was held today.
- KAKE, Memorial service honors 79 homeless lives lost in Wichita in 2025.
- UnionLeader.com, Vigil remembers 35 homeless people who died in Manchester this year.
- WLUK, Memorial service honors Green Bay community members who died while homeless.
- KWQC, Memorial flame honors homeless deaths in Rock Island.
- CBS News, Service held for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day in downtown LA.
- KKCO 11 News, Grand Junction honors 39 homeless community members at annual memorial service.
- The Boulder Reporting Lab, Residents mourn 51 homeless or formerly homeless people who died this year in Boulder County.
- NonStop Local KHQ, CHAS Health to honor 217 homeless individuals at Spokane memorials.
- The Philadelphia Tribune, Fifty dead, homeless honored at memorial in North Philly: ‘They are not just faceless individuals’.
- Montgomery Community Media, County Honors 56 Lives Lost at Homeless Memorial.
