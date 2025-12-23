top
Palestine International Anti-War Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Italy Meloni Government Attacks Dockers Unions for Action on Palestine

by USB
Tue, Dec 23, 2025 7:30PM
The Italian Meloni government is retaliating against the USB union for taking action against the genocide in Gaza
Call For Feb 6, 2026 Action For Palestine
⁨Press Release

Serious Act Against Democracy

The Guarantee Commission sanctions the union that called the general strike of 10-3-25 following the Israeli army's assault In International waters against the ships of the Flotilla

Serious Act Against Democracy: The general strike of 10/3/25 was proclaimed in defense of Peace, International law and constitutional order.

For the current Guarantee Commission, appointed by the Meloni government, the General Strike of 10.3.2025 was illegitimate, as it was called without proper notice and without respecting the requirements established by Law 146/90 and Law 83/00, despite being called the day after the assault, in international waters, launched by the Israeli Army against the ships of the Flotilla, many of which, in all respects, "Italian territory," loaded with humanitarian aid.

An unacceptable decision that CUB and SGB will challenge and against which they will mandate their lawyers to file an appeal with the Labor Court, hopefully in a united manner with the other trade unions that proclaimed the General Strike of 10.3.2025, to confirm the legitimacy of a mobilization that interrupted the shameful silence and the complicit inaction of the Italian government towards Israel and the Genocide of the Palestinian People perpetrated by the IDF.

Twisted and unfounded are the considerations made by the Guarantee Commission regarding the applicability of exemptions to the notice and cooling-off requirements, as provided for by Article 2, paragraph 7 of Law 146/90 and subsequent amendments: the threat to constitutional order materialized with the actual violation of the fundamental principles of the Constitution expressed in Articles 1-12, particularly Articles 10 and 11 of the Constitution.

Paradoxical is the attempt by the current Guarantee Commission to review and change its own previous rulings on the exercise of the right to strike, expressed on the occasion of the General Strikes proclaimed, with similar methods to that of 10.3.2025: both against the start of the Gulf War, and against Italy's participation in the war in Yugoslavia.

With all evidence, the current Guarantee Commission, appointed by the Meloni government, is implementing the precise mandate given to it by the government to counter any mobilization initiated by workers, even against war and against the Genocide in Palestine.

The Guarantee Commission also dismissed with extreme superficiality the considerations formulated by the trade unions during their respective hearings held within the evaluation procedure on the legitimacy of the protest under Article 2, paragraph 7, due to the serious events harmful to the personal safety and security of workers on board the ships of the Flotilla, assessing that humanitarian operators and journalists on board operated on a voluntary basis and not in the performance of their duties (sic!).

In any case, it is entirely evident that the punitive framework of the Guarantee Commission (20,000 euro fine for each of the proclamations made respectively by CUB/SGB, CGIL and USB, as well as 10,000 euro fine to COBAS and 2,500 to Unicobas and COBAS Sardegna) and the very motivations underlying its intervention, seek to worsen the provisions of Law 146/90, continuing the government's crusade against workers' rights and their freedoms in the workplace.

One thing is certain: this is not how the Guarantee Commission and the government will stop the initiatives of CUB and SGB and the workers. Strikes and mobilizations will continue without interruption.

22/12/2025 Confederazione Unitaria di Base – Sindacato Generale di
http://www.usb.it
For more information: http://www.usb.it
§Italian Dockers Taking Action For Palestine
by USB
Tue, Dec 23, 2025 7:30PM
sm_italy_genoa_dockers_march_calp_autonomous_collective_of_port_workers.jpg
original image (3345x2164)
On November 28, 2026 docker in Italy and Europe took action to stop the genocide in Gaza
http://www.usb.it
