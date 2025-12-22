From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free UK Palestine Hunger Strikers! Rally at SF UK Consulate to Support Jailed Activists
In solidarity with Palestinian activists who are on a hunger strike in the UK, a rally was held at the UK consulate in San Francisco to demand their freedom and the use of the Terrorism Act to target opponents of the genocide in Gaza.
The UK Keir Starmer labor government is using the Terrorism Act which includes proscription to arrest thousands of supporters of Palestine Action and supporters of Palestine. Eight Palestine activists who tried to shutdown the military contractor Elbit which is supporting the genocide in Israel are now in a hunger strike and facing possible death. On December 22, 2025 a rally was held at the San Francisco UK consulate to demand that they be freed and also the UK Starmer government stop supporting the Israeli genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.
Additional Media:
Real Media.Press
https://realmedia.press
Prisoners For Palestine
https://prisonersforpalestine.org
Labor For Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net/2025/12/20/labor-for-palestine-national-network-and-national-lawyers-guild-international-committee-statement-of-solidarity-with-the-uk-hunger-strikers/
UK RMT Statement On Solidarity With Hunger Strikers
https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-demands-urgent-action-to-protect-rights-of-remand-prisoners/
Goldsmiths University & College Union
https://goldsmithsucu.org/2025/12/19/motion-in-support-of-hunger-strikers/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
Real Media.Press
https://realmedia.press
Prisoners For Palestine
https://prisonersforpalestine.org
Labor For Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net/2025/12/20/labor-for-palestine-national-network-and-national-lawyers-guild-international-committee-statement-of-solidarity-with-the-uk-hunger-strikers/
UK RMT Statement On Solidarity With Hunger Strikers
https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-demands-urgent-action-to-protect-rights-of-remand-prisoners/
Goldsmiths University & College Union
https://goldsmithsucu.org/2025/12/19/motion-in-support-of-hunger-strikers/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network