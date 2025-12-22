From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Free UK Palestine Hunger Strikers! Rally at SF UK Consulate to Support Jailed Activists by Labor Video Project In solidarity with Palestinian activists who are on a hunger strike in the UK, a rally was held at the UK consulate in San Francisco to demand their freedom and the use of the Terrorism Act to target opponents of the genocide in Gaza.



Additional Media:

Real Media.Press

https://realmedia.press



Prisoners For Palestine

https://prisonersforpalestine.org



Labor For Palestine

https://laborforpalestine.net/2025/12/20/labor-for-palestine-national-network-and-national-lawyers-guild-international-committee-statement-of-solidarity-with-the-uk-hunger-strikers/



UK RMT Statement On Solidarity With Hunger Strikers

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-demands-urgent-action-to-protect-rights-of-remand-prisoners/



Goldsmiths University & College Union

https://goldsmithsucu.org/2025/12/19/motion-in-support-of-hunger-strikers/



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net The UK Keir Starmer labor government is using the Terrorism Act which includes proscription to arrest thousands of supporters of Palestine Action and supporters of Palestine. Eight Palestine activists who tried to shutdown the military contractor Elbit which is supporting the genocide in Israel are now in a hunger strike and facing possible death. On December 22, 2025 a rally was held at the San Francisco UK consulate to demand that they be freed and also the UK Starmer government stop supporting the Israeli genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.Additional Media:Real Media.PressPrisoners For PalestineLabor For PalestineUK RMT Statement On Solidarity With Hunger StrikersGoldsmiths University & College UnionProduction of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k

§ UK Palestine Hunger Strikers Who Are Fighting Against UK Support For Genocide by Labor Video Project Eight hungers strikers in the UK have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and they are on hunger strike to stop UK Starmer's support for the genocide. Thousands have been arrested charging this with supporting a proscribed organization for public support for Palestine and against the genocide. https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k

§ Action By Palestine Action Supporters At The Elbit Arms Factory by Labor Video Project Supporters of Palestine Action in the UK took action to stop the production of weapons supporting the genocide in Palestine. They now face draconian conditions under the Terrorism Act. https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k

§ Palestine Activists At The SF UK Consulate Demanding Freedom For UK Hunger Strikers by Labor Video Project Solidarity activists rallied at the UK Consulate in San Francisco to demand that the UK eight hunger strikers be freed and also against the use of the Terrorism Act to arrest thousands. They also demanded that the UK and the Starmer government stop giving military weapons for the genocide https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k

§ UK Prime Minister Big Backer Of Zionist Regime by Labor Video Project UK Prime Minister and Labor Party leader is a big supporter of the Zionists and the Israeli trade union federation Histadrut https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k