Palestine International San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Free UK Palestine Hunger Strikers! Rally at SF UK Consulate to Support Jailed Activists

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 22, 2025 2:47PM
In solidarity with Palestinian activists who are on a hunger strike in the UK, a rally was held at the UK consulate in San Francisco to demand their freedom and the use of the Terrorism Act to target opponents of the genocide in Gaza.
Action At UK Consulate In Solidarity With UK Palestine Hunger Strikers
The UK Keir Starmer labor government is using the Terrorism Act which includes proscription to arrest thousands of supporters of Palestine Action and supporters of Palestine. Eight Palestine activists who tried to shutdown the military contractor Elbit which is supporting the genocide in Israel are now in a hunger strike and facing possible death. On December 22, 2025 a rally was held at the San Francisco UK consulate to demand that they be freed and also the UK Starmer government stop supporting the Israeli genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Additional Media:
Real Media.Press
https://realmedia.press

Prisoners For Palestine
https://prisonersforpalestine.org

Labor For Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net/2025/12/20/labor-for-palestine-national-network-and-national-lawyers-guild-international-committee-statement-of-solidarity-with-the-uk-hunger-strikers/

UK RMT Statement On Solidarity With Hunger Strikers
https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-demands-urgent-action-to-protect-rights-of-remand-prisoners/

Goldsmiths University & College Union
https://goldsmithsucu.org/2025/12/19/motion-in-support-of-hunger-strikers/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
§UK Palestine Hunger Strikers Who Are Fighting Against UK Support For Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 22, 2025 2:47PM
sm_uk_palestine_hunger_strikers_pictures.jpg
original image (1586x738)
Eight hungers strikers in the UK have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and they are on hunger strike to stop UK Starmer's support for the genocide. Thousands have been arrested charging this with supporting a proscribed organization for public support for Palestine and against the genocide.
https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
§Action By Palestine Action Supporters At The Elbit Arms Factory
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 22, 2025 2:47PM
sm_uk_palestine_action_factory.jpeg
original image (2048x1152)
Supporters of Palestine Action in the UK took action to stop the production of weapons supporting the genocide in Palestine. They now face draconian conditions under the Terrorism Act.
https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
§Palestine Activists At The SF UK Consulate Demanding Freedom For UK Hunger Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 22, 2025 2:47PM
sm_palestine_activists_at_uk_consulate_12-22-25.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Solidarity activists rallied at the UK Consulate in San Francisco to demand that the UK eight hunger strikers be freed and also against the use of the Terrorism Act to arrest thousands. They also demanded that the UK and the Starmer government stop giving military weapons for the genocide
https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
§UK Prime Minister Big Backer Of Zionist Regime
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 22, 2025 2:47PM
sm_starmer_labor_friends_of_israel_2.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
UK Prime Minister and Labor Party leader is a big supporter of the Zionists and the Israeli trade union federation Histadrut
https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
§Starmer Blood On Your Hands
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 22, 2025 2:47PM
sm_starmer_blood_on_your_hands_pro-palestinian_demonstrators_gather_outside_downing_street__in_london_reuters.jpg.webp
original image (1400x788)
UK Prime Minister is supporting the genocide and trying to crush any opposition to Israel's crimes by jailing them as "terrorists"
https://youtu.be/_qDRF-ZSs7k
