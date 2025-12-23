top
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
Indybay
U.S. Anti-War

Webinar: What Trump's Foreign Policy Means for Latin America

Date:
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/latinamerica1223
Latin America is facing a defining moment. Across the region, elections are reshaping political power, left-wing governments are under attack, right-wing forces aligned with Washington are regrouping, and the United States is escalating sanctions, threats, and intervention in the name of “democracy” and “security.”

Join Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, in conversation with historian and journalist Vijay Prashad for a clear-eyed, anti-imperialist analysis of the current political situation in Latin America and what it means for peace, sovereignty, and people’s movements.

Speakers
Medea Benjamin is a co-founder of CODEPINK and a leading anti-war activist. For decades, she has organized against U.S. wars, sanctions, and intervention in Latin America and beyond, challenging U.S. foreign policy and amplifying voices of resistance.

Vijay Prashad is a historian, journalist, and political analyst, and the director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. He is the author of more than 30 books, including Washington Bullets and The Poorer Nations. His work focuses on imperialism, popular struggles, and the political economy of the Global South.

