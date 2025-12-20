If We Don't Act, They Die! Rally at UK Consulate to Demand Release of Political Prisoners

Date:

Monday, December 22, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Stop UK Starmer's Attack On Palestine Support

Location Details:

UK British Consulate In San Francisco

1 Sansome St. San Francisco

IF WE DONT ACT, THEY DIE! 🍽️🚨 THIS MONDAY: stand with our comrades who took bold action for Palestine and continue to be steadfast! We answer their call to besiege the British embassies!



Rain or shine!



The largest hunger strike in British prisons since 1981, made up of members of the Fulton 24 and Brize Norton 5, began over 40 days ago.



The hunger strikers have the support of former Palestinian and Irish political prisoners and hunger strikers, and they have the global movement for Palestine at their backs. Their demands are our demands!

1. An end to censorship of their communications

2. Immediate bail

3. The release of all documents needed for a fair trial

4. The deproscription of Palestine Action as a “terrorist” group

5. An end to Elbit Systems’ British operations

—

Bring pots, pans, and plates to bang on to demand that our prisoners are heard!

—

Site is wheelchair accessible and directly adjacent to Montgomery BART station. There are covered areas if rain is heavy, but bring rain gear! Please mask to protect each other from surveillance and infection. We anticipate this to be low risk of arrest, but jail hotline will be activated.