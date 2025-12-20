top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/22/2025
Palestine San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

If We Don't Act, They Die! Rally at UK Consulate to Demand Release of Political Prisoners

IF WE DON'T ACT THEY DIE
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 22, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Stop UK Starmer's Attack On Palestine Support
Location Details:
UK British Consulate In San Francisco
1 Sansome St. San Francisco
IF WE DONT ACT, THEY DIE! 🍽️🚨 THIS MONDAY: stand with our comrades who took bold action for Palestine and continue to be steadfast! We answer their call to besiege the British embassies!

12/22 9am
1 Sansome Street, San Francisco British Consulate
Rain or shine!

The largest hunger strike in British prisons since 1981, made up of members of the Fulton 24 and Brize Norton 5, began over 40 days ago.

The hunger strikers have the support of former Palestinian and Irish political prisoners and hunger strikers, and they have the global movement for Palestine at their backs. Their demands are our demands!
1. An end to censorship of their communications
2. Immediate bail
3. The release of all documents needed for a fair trial
4. The deproscription of Palestine Action as a “terrorist” group
5. An end to Elbit Systems’ British operations

Bring pots, pans, and plates to bang on to demand that our prisoners are heard!

Site is wheelchair accessible and directly adjacent to Montgomery BART station. There are covered areas if rain is heavy, but bring rain gear! Please mask to protect each other from surveillance and infection. We anticipate this to be low risk of arrest, but jail hotline will be activated.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 20, 2025 1:17PM
§UK Prime Minster Speaking At Labor Friends Of Israel
by Stop UK Starmer's Attack On Palestine Support
Sat, Dec 20, 2025 1:17PM
sm_starmer_labor_friends_of_israel_2.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
Supporter of US imperialism and the Zionists genocide in Gaza UK Labor Party leader and UK PM Starmer is jailing thousands of people for supporting Palestine & this same action could take place in the US under the fascist Trump regime.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code