Red Cup Rebellion Solidarity Surges, New Union Baristas Join Historic ULP Strike Amid Holiday Rush
NATIONWIDE, December 18, 2025 – As the holiday rush sets in for Starbucks, union baristas’ historic Red Cup Rebellion grew again in strength and power Thursday as hundreds of new union Starbucks baristas across the country joined the unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. Union baristas’ open-ended ULP strike began on Red Cup Day, November 13, and has gained momentum and solidarity from supporters each week since. Over 180 state and local elected officials sent a letter to Starbucks on Wednesday calling for the company to end union busting and finalize a fair union contract.
“As the holiday season ramps up, our movement is growing in power. For every one barista on strike, dozens more allies have shown up in force to back our cause,” Isabel Gonzalez (she/her), 3-year Starbucks barista from California who walked out on ULP strike on Thursday. “Starbucks can’t power the holidays without baristas like me. We’re critical to the entire Starbucks experience. That’s why we won’t stop fighting until Starbucks stops union busting and we win the fair contract we need to help us thrive.”
https://sbworkersunited.org/red-cup-rebellion-solidarity-surges-new-union-baristas-join-historic-ulp-strike-amid-holiday-rush/
For more information: https://sbworkersunited.org/
