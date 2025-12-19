Red Cup Rebellion Solidarity Surges, New Union Baristas Join Historic ULP Strike Amid Holiday Rush by Starbucks Workers United

NATIONWIDE, December 18, 2025 – As the holiday rush sets in for Starbucks, union baristas’ historic Red Cup Rebellion grew again in strength and power Thursday as hundreds of new union Starbucks baristas across the country joined the unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. Union baristas’ open-ended ULP strike began on Red Cup Day, November 13, and has gained momentum and solidarity from supporters each week since. Over 180 state and local elected officials sent a letter to Starbucks on Wednesday calling for the company to end union busting and finalize a fair union contract.