East Bay Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

17th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil

Fruitvale BART Station, 3401 E 12th St, Oakland
original image (1275x1275)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 01, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Oscar Grant Foundation
Location Details:
Fruitvale BART Station, 3401 E 12th St, Oakland
Join us for our 17th Annual vigil remembering the legacy of Oscar Grant III.
For more information: https://oscargrantfoundation.org/event/osc...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 19, 2025 10:13AM
