From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
17th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil
Date:
Thursday, January 01, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Oscar Grant Foundation
Location Details:
Fruitvale BART Station, 3401 E 12th St, Oakland
Join us for our 17th Annual vigil remembering the legacy of Oscar Grant III.
For more information: https://oscargrantfoundation.org/event/osc...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 19, 2025 10:13AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network