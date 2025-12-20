San Jose #teslatakedown / Make Billionaires PAY!

Date:

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla TakeDown San Jose

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



Tesla shareholders just approved a trillion dollar package for Elon. But whether he gets it is up to all of us.



Elon's trillion depends on hitting huge benchmarks. We're coming together at Tesla facilities to make sure he never reaches them.



Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.



TeslaTakeDown San Jose has expanded our message to include Trillionaires & ALL Billionaires.



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a jacket, hat/sunscreen.



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.



We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.



Let’s make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg pay for the damage, hurt, and chaos they inflict daily on our democracy.



How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock



& join our protest.



Don’t shop on Amazon.



Boycott Meta.



As for Palantir, there seems to be no limit on how much information can be snatched up, sold, and bought for the government to keep tabs on us. Looking at the “big beautiful bill” it’s clear that there are wheels in motion for this tech infrastructure to continue to balloon. It’s alarming to see $700 million set aside in this bill for ICE’s “information technology investments to support enforcement and removal operations.” Palantir is likely to benefit greatly from this funding.



Together, let's fight back!



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

#TeslaTakedown