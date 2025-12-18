From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Winter solstice / Wingnut holiday office party
Date:
Sunday, December 21, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Zany free raffle
"fun" - come socialize on the longest night of the year
Live Music by chamber of vestibules https://www.chamberofvestibules.com/COV/
infoshop merch sale - 2026 organizers, freshly printed infoshop t-shirts in plenty of sizes and colors
For more information: http://www.thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 18, 2025 10:46PM
