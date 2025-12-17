From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine - Winter Clothing for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Starting point - Seabreeze Parking Lot, 598 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Join Hikers for Palestine on Saturday, December 20 at 12pm for an easy and restorative walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail. We’ll meet at the Seabreeze parking lot at the entrance to the Berkeley Marina (598 University Ave) and walk to the Emeryville Marina on a flat, paved, and easily accessible out-and-back route just over 6 miles total. The walk will take about 2.5 to 3 hours at a relaxed pace and features excellent views of the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island, and San Francisco, with rest breaks in the Emeryville Marina to take in the scenery.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine Winter Clothes for Gaza Campaign, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by a Palestinian. For more information about Project Hope, visit https://www.instagram.com/projecthopepalestine/?hl=en
You can donate in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes. The forecast calls for rain this Saturday. If it is just a drizzle, we will go ahead with the hike. If there is heavy rain, we will cancel. Please bring an umbrella and or a rain jacket. We look forward to seeing you there!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/projecthopepales...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 17, 2025 11:06PM
