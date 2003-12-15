From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Christmas Community Dinner
Date:
Thursday, December 25, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Trevor Hutchison
Email:
Location Details:
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:30 AM - 2 PM
CHRISTMAS COMMUNITY DINNER
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Free to Attend * Music * Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a traditional Christmas meal with vegetarian options.
Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holiday spirit.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!
Please consider donating food, money & warm clothing.
Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.
Email Trevor Hutchison: twinfield28 [at] yahoo.com
DONATIONS for the “Christmas Meal” can be made online at: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/AF2BJNHJPEYH8
The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of houselessness or economic and social circumstances. For more than 36 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided Holiday Dinners to hundreds of our friends and neighbors. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity and consider donating warm weather gear to help provide some winter and holiday cheer.
SPONSORS: Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, FCIC, United Veterans Council, UA Local Union 393 & YOU!
Happy Holidays and Thank You!
The Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, Board of Trustees is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. 77-0385016
The United Veterans Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. 77-0295931
INVITE FRIENDS!
CHRISTMAS COMMUNITY DINNER
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Free to Attend * Music * Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a traditional Christmas meal with vegetarian options.
Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holiday spirit.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!
Please consider donating food, money & warm clothing.
Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.
Email Trevor Hutchison: twinfield28 [at] yahoo.com
DONATIONS for the “Christmas Meal” can be made online at: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/AF2BJNHJPEYH8
The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of houselessness or economic and social circumstances. For more than 36 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided Holiday Dinners to hundreds of our friends and neighbors. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity and consider donating warm weather gear to help provide some winter and holiday cheer.
SPONSORS: Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, FCIC, United Veterans Council, UA Local Union 393 & YOU!
Happy Holidays and Thank You!
The Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, Board of Trustees is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. 77-0385016
The United Veterans Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. 77-0295931
INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/AF2BJNH...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 17, 2025 8:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network