AI, Writers, Follow the Money & the Rip-off of Writers
The issue of AI for workers and particularly writers was the focus of a panel at the San Francisco Library on 12/13/25. Edward Basbrouck with the National Writers Union NWU reported on AI and what it means particularly for writers
The development of AI has been existential in the threat it is to the future of writers, muscians, actors and many other professions, crafts and work. Edward Hasbrouck with the National Writers Union NWU and the NWU Working Group on Generative AI and IFJ Authors Rights Experts Group. He has been writing and studying what AI is and how it is being used to steal the labor of workers and destroy not only writers but millions of other workers.
This panel was part of a series of panel sponsored by WorkWeek, LaborFest.net, Labornet and the San Francisco Public Library which took place on 12/13/25.
