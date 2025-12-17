top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Arts + Action Labor & Workers

AI, Writers, Follow the Money & the Rip-off of Writers

by LVP
Wed, Dec 17, 2025 6:40PM
The issue of AI for workers and particularly writers was the focus of a panel at the San Francisco Library on 12/13/25. Edward Basbrouck with the National Writers Union NWU reported on AI and what it means particularly for writers
The issue of AI for workers and particularly writers was the focus of a panel at the San Francisco Library on 12/13/25. Edward Basbrouck ...
original image (1598x831)
The development of AI has been existential in the threat it is to the future of writers, muscians, actors and many other professions, crafts and work. Edward Hasbrouck with the National Writers Union NWU and the NWU Working Group on Generative AI and IFJ Authors Rights Experts Group. He has been writing and studying what AI is and how it is being used to steal the labor of workers and destroy not only writers but millions of other workers.

This panel was part of a series of panel sponsored by WorkWeek, LaborFest.net, Labornet and the San Francisco Public Library which took place on 12/13/25.

Additional Media:

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

AI, Labor & The Commodification of Education For Profits & Control
https://youtu.be/2F3lm5t0Wko

AI Destroying Workers, Union Jobs & Future:
https://youtu.be/ckgpV5H_j30

Additional Information:
Edward Hasbrouck Link
https://hasbrouck.org
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002812.html

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
§AI Destroying Writers
by LVP
Wed, Dec 17, 2025 6:40PM
ai_destroying_writers.jpeg
AI is being used by the big tech to destroy writers and artists throughout the world
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
§AI Is An Existential Risk For Writers & Millions Of Other Workers
by LVP
Wed, Dec 17, 2025 6:40PM
sm_ai_existential_crisis.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
The destruction of the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA and other writers is an existential risk and Hasbrouck points out who is benefiting from this theft of intellectual property.
https://youtu.be/QlYMnyWj7Ds
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code