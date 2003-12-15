From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest israeli crimes at their consulate in SF
Date:
Friday, December 19, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Noise Against Genocide (NAG)
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St, SF the israeli consulate
‼️ israeli consulate OUT of Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join Autonomous Activists to tell the israeli consulate in SF to stop their genocide and ethnic cleansing!
🔻 where: 456 Montgomery St, SF - the israeli consulate
🔻when: Friday, December 19, 2025
10:30am-12pm
🔻 Bring flags, banners and noisemakers to make a proper ruckus!
Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 17, 2025 4:36PM
