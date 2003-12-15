From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Protest israeli crimes at their consulate in SF

Date:

Friday, December 19, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Noise Against Genocide (NAG)

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St, SF the israeli consulate





‼️ israeli consulate OUT of Bay Area ‼️



🔻Come and join Autonomous Activists to tell the israeli consulate in SF to stop their genocide and ethnic cleansing!



🔻 where: 456 Montgomery St, SF - the israeli consulate



🔻when: Friday, December 19, 2025

10:30am-12pm



🔻 Bring flags, banners and noisemakers to make a proper ruckus!

Free Palestine! 🇵🇸