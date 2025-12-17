From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Holiday Craft Market for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Poppy Seeds Collective
Location Details:
Barrios Unidos Poets Corner, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Holiday Craft Market for Gaza
Arts and crafts vendors, healing arts, tarot readings & more
• Poetry by Palestinian poet Howla Jardali
• Music by Stone Crowe
• Open Mic
All proceeds going to our friends in Gaza reach out with any questions or if you want to vend @poppyseedscollective
If you are an artist and would like to vend, please reach out to @poppyseedscollective. Give all or partial proceeds to Poppy Seed Collective who coordinate mutual aid for 5 families in G. Still looking for vendors.
@alaydi2023 will also be vending and sharing latest incredible design of artist @amna_alaydi
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/poppyseedscollec...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 17, 2025 2:27PM
