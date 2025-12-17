Holiday Craft Market for Gaza

Date:

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Poppy Seeds Collective

Location Details:

Barrios Unidos Poets Corner, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Arts and crafts vendors, healing arts, tarot readings & more



• Poetry by Palestinian poet Howla Jardali

• Music by Stone Crowe

• Open Mic



All proceeds going to our friends in Gaza reach out with any questions or if you want to vend @poppyseedscollective



If you are an artist and would like to vend, please reach out to @poppyseedscollective. Give all or partial proceeds to Poppy Seed Collective who coordinate mutual aid for 5 families in G. Still looking for vendors.



@alaydi2023 will also be vending and sharing latest incredible design of artist @amna_alaydi