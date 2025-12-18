Webinar: Venezuela Under Threat: Eyewitness Reportbacks

Thursday, December 18, 2025

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Panel Discussion

Codepink

Under Trump' s escalating threats of war, dozens of activists from across the U.S. have traveled to Venezuela in the past month. Join in this month’s Venezuela Solidarity Network webinar to hear more about their experiences in Venezuela, and what they learned from Venezuelans fighting back every day against the U.S. war machine, organizing and mobilizing in defense of their sovereignty and self-determination.



Featuring U.S. activists recently returning from Venezuela reporting on:



- 4th National Popular Consultation Election

- People's Assembly for Sovereignty and Peace

- First International Congress of the Working Class in Defense of Peace

- & More!



Speakers include:



David Paul, SanctionsKill Coalition and Task Force on the Americas, and Democratic Socialists of America, San Francisco

Yhamir Chabur, Colombian-American activist with the Venezuela Solidarity Network, based in NYC

Elizabeth Blaney, Co-Director of Union de Vecinos, Los Angeles

& more to be announced!



The Webinar will also include more information on how to get involved in the Venezuela Solidarity Network (VSN), where we will also discuss the urgency and necessity of building a more united and stronger movement in solidarity with Venezuela against U.S. attacks!



This month’s online action will be moderated by Leonardo Flores, analyst and activist with the Venezuela Solidarity and Alison Bodine, coordinator of Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice Venezuela Solidarity Campaign in Canada