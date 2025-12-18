top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/18/2025
Americas U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Webinar: Venezuela Under Threat: Eyewitness Reportbacks

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/vz121825
Under Trump' s escalating threats of war, dozens of activists from across the U.S. have traveled to Venezuela in the past month. Join in this month’s Venezuela Solidarity Network webinar to hear more about their experiences in Venezuela, and what they learned from Venezuelans fighting back every day against the U.S. war machine, organizing and mobilizing in defense of their sovereignty and self-determination.

Featuring U.S. activists recently returning from Venezuela reporting on:

- 4th National Popular Consultation Election
- People's Assembly for Sovereignty and Peace
- First International Congress of the Working Class in Defense of Peace
- & More!

Speakers include:

David Paul, SanctionsKill Coalition and Task Force on the Americas, and Democratic Socialists of America, San Francisco
Yhamir Chabur, Colombian-American activist with the Venezuela Solidarity Network, based in NYC
Elizabeth Blaney, Co-Director of Union de Vecinos, Los Angeles
& more to be announced!

The Webinar will also include more information on how to get involved in the Venezuela Solidarity Network (VSN), where we will also discuss the urgency and necessity of building a more united and stronger movement in solidarity with Venezuela against U.S. attacks!

This month’s online action will be moderated by Leonardo Flores, analyst and activist with the Venezuela Solidarity and Alison Bodine, coordinator of Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice Venezuela Solidarity Campaign in Canada
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 16, 2025 8:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code