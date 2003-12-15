From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The State of Immigrant Rights 2026: Updates on the Courts and ICE Actions
Date:
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley
Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña
The State of Immigrant Rights 2026: Updates on the Courts and ICE Actions Learn How We Can Fight Back!
Interactive Panel Discussion and Solidarity Fair
*Fernanda Bustamante, Fuerza Immigration Law
*Aliza Kazmi, Director of Community Partnerships for Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 5, Alameda County Board of Supervisors
*ACILEP Representative, Alameda County Rapid Response Network
2025 has been a terrible year for all we value in the U.S., and that is seen no more clearly and cruelly than in the attacks on immigrants. ICE's enormous, unprecedented funding means more detentions, more illegal deportations and the widespread use of fear tactics alongside the dismemberment of immigration courts.
Start 2026 by joining with us to hear accurate information regarding current federal policies and practices, and most importantly, to learn from key immigrant rights organizations about the most effective tools to fight back and protect our communities.
Registration Required: tinyurl.com/ImmigrantRights2026
We Stand with Immigrants!
The Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights (FLPIR) is a volunteer group born in 2025 to confront the severe erosion of immigrant rights in the U.S. We provide educational workshops and materials that explain constitutional rights, including for those who are undocumented. We take action to monitor and protest violations and abuses of these rights while advocating for just and humane immigration policies. FLPIR is an independent organization working in coalition to promote “Know Your Rights” efforts and celebrate immigrants’ contributions to our society.
To learn more, please visit http://www.flpir.org
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
