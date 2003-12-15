top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/11/2026
Americas East Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

The State of Immigrant Rights 2026: Updates on the Courts and ICE Actions

White background and black and brown letters, with two drawings of stick-figure people in big groups.
Download PDF (287.9KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley
Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña

The State of Immigrant Rights 2026: Updates on the Courts and ICE Actions Learn How We Can Fight Back!

Interactive Panel Discussion and Solidarity Fair
*Fernanda Bustamante, Fuerza Immigration Law
*Aliza Kazmi, Director of Community Partnerships for Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 5, Alameda County Board of Supervisors
*ACILEP Representative, Alameda County Rapid Response Network

2025 has been a terrible year for all we value in the U.S., and that is seen no more clearly and cruelly than in the attacks on immigrants. ICE's enormous, unprecedented funding means more detentions, more illegal deportations and the widespread use of fear tactics alongside the dismemberment of immigration courts.

Start 2026 by joining with us to hear accurate information regarding current federal policies and practices, and most importantly, to learn from key immigrant rights organizations about the most effective tools to fight back and protect our communities.

Registration Required: tinyurl.com/ImmigrantRights2026

We Stand with Immigrants!

The Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights (FLPIR) is a volunteer group born in 2025 to confront the severe erosion of immigrant rights in the U.S. We provide educational workshops and materials that explain constitutional rights, including for those who are undocumented. We take action to monitor and protest violations and abuses of these rights while advocating for just and humane immigration policies. FLPIR is an independent organization working in coalition to promote “Know Your Rights” efforts and celebrate immigrants’ contributions to our society.

To learn more, please visit http://www.flpir.org
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 16, 2025 8:34PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code