SF DCK6 Amazon Workers & N. Ca Teamsters Rally in San Francisco for a Union Contract
San Francisco Amazon DCK6 Teamsters rallied at San Fancisco City Hall on12/16/25 with Teamsters from N. Ca and San Francisco Supervisors who were supporting a resolution calling on Amazon to recognize the union.
San Francisco DCK6 Amazon workers rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 12/16/25 with Teamsters from Northern California and San Francisco politicians to demand that Amazon negotiate and recognize the union. Over 100 workers have already voted for union representation by the Teamsters over a year ago but Amazon is refusing to negotiate or recognize the San Francisco Amazon union as well as other Amazon workers throughout the country.
The Teamsters union leadership also said that it was also supporting San Francisco Mayor Lurie's Prologis Gateway project despite the fact that it did not include conditional use which could be used as a pressure point to get a card check for the Amazon IBT workers.
Prologis is known as Amazon's landlord. This Gateway project was also supported by SEIU 1021 and the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades Council which was promised union jobs. It will also bring more than 6,000 trucks a day into the Bay View district in San Francisco.
Additional Media:
IBT Amazon DCK6 SF Workers & Teamsters Speak Out For A Union & Justice On The Job
https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGq
The War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8
https://youtu.be/_zFdzlJAuYA
Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliation
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amazon-union-leader-kentucky-fired-retaliation-rcna44489
Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living Wages
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers Shock Bezos Union Busters & The Fight Against Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE
National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/?
fbclid=IwAR0oDN7AR_AGi0D8z6iynm1xKilW93EmgR3gs8t6rvCXSd3GxDJSntUbVoo
Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098
Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be
IBT On San Francisco Amazon DCK6 Workers Joining Teamsters
https://teamster.org/2024/10/amazon-warehouse-workers-in-san-francisco-join-teamsters-union/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/b2Kow0KJXoI
