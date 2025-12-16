San Francisco Amazon DCK6 Teamsters rallied at San Fancisco City Hall on12/16/25 with Teamsters from N. Ca and San Francisco Supervisors who were supporting a resolution calling on Amazon to recognize the union.

San Francisco DCK6 Amazon workers rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 12/16/25 with Teamsters from Northern California and San Francisco politicians to demand that Amazon negotiate and recognize the union. Over 100 workers have already voted for union representation by the Teamsters over a year ago but Amazon is refusing to negotiate or recognize the San Francisco Amazon union as well as other Amazon workers throughout the country.The Teamsters union leadership also said that it was also supporting San Francisco Mayor Lurie's Prologis Gateway project despite the fact that it did not include conditional use which could be used as a pressure point to get a card check for the Amazon IBT workers.Prologis is known as Amazon's landlord. This Gateway project was also supported by SEIU 1021 and the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades Council which was promised union jobs. It will also bring more than 6,000 trucks a day into the Bay View district in San Francisco.Additional Media:IBT Amazon DCK6 SF Workers & Teamsters Speak Out For A Union & Justice On The JobThe War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliationShut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living WagesBessemer Alabama Amazon Workers Shock Bezos Union Busters & The Fight Against Systemic RacismNational Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workersfbclid=IwAR0oDN7AR_AGi0D8z6iynm1xKilW93EmgR3gs8t6rvCXSd3GxDJSntUbVooOrganizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouthAmazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor ReportIBT On San Francisco Amazon DCK6 Workers Joining TeamstersProduction of Labor Video Project